Real #JCBkikhudai: JCB Bulldozer Rescues a Ford Ecosport Stuck in Water Stream - Watch Video
To help the stuck vehicles, a JCB excavator was present at the location to help the cars to pass this area. While the vehicles had trouble crossing the stretch, the JCB excavator moved with ease.
Image Source: YouTube Screengrab/ Bharat - AutoWheels India
A few days, #JCBkikhudai ruled the internet, with hundreds of Indians posting pictures and videos in support of the popular hashtag. While time and again, several videos of a JCB machine at work have been ruled the internet, a new video posted by Ramesh Tahlan, an ex-fighter pilot of Sukhoi 7 & Jaguar, has posted a video on The Himalayan Travel Group page, showing how a JCB rescued a Ford Ecosport at Gulabgarh-Keylong route.
The video shows a Jaipur-registered RJ14 Ford Ecosport being pulled by a JCB against the flow of water. The Ford Ecosport is stuck pretty badly in a little stream or a nalla, and is being rescued by a JCB excavator which is having no issues tackling such terrains. According to Ramesh Tahlan, who posted this video, they were moving along the Gulabgarh to Keylong route in a Toyota Fortuner when the incident occurred. It was after they reached Dari Nalla or Shoor Nalla, when they realized that the road conditions in the stretch were such that most of the vehicles were not able to cross it.
To help the stuck vehicles, a JCB excavator was present at the location to help the cars to pass this area. While the vehicles had trouble crossing the stretch, the JCB excavator moved with ease. This particular stretch was about 200 m long, with a surface below the flowing water filled with uneven rocks. While, according to the guy who posted the video, the Toyota Fortuner was able to cross the stretch on its own, vehicles like Ford Ecosport got stuck at the stretch.
WATCH VIDEO
