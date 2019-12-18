Real Madrid Footballers Get an Audi Luxury Car Each for Christmas
While Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane chose the cehapest car available, Spanish national team defender Sergio Ramos picked the most expensive wheels.
Image for representation. (Image: Audi)
For the star footballers of super club Real Madrid, Christmas came early. All members of the first team were gifted cars by Audi, the official sponsors. This is an annual ritual at the Spanish football club when players select the model and colour of the car they want with signature number plates. Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane opted for the cheapest car available from all the Audi models, he was joined by French striker Kareem Benzema. Madrid’s captain and Spanish national team defender Sergio Ramos picked the most expensive wheels. He selected an Audi A8 50 TDI Quattro Tiptronic, which costs around £86,000, reported Spanish newspaper AZ.
Our new rides are 🔥🔥🔥🚗 Thanks, @audispain!#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/ayG4XciylK— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 16, 2019
Here is the full list of some of the models the superstars picked:
• German midfield general Toni Kroos went for a Q8 50 TDI quattro tiptronic that costs around £74,000.
• Eden Hazard, who recently joined Real Madrid from English club Chelsea, also grabbed the same car as Kroos.
• Indeed, Q8 50 TDI quattro tiptronic seemed to be quite popular with the footballers. Colombian striker James Rodriguez also made the same choice.
• French defender Raphael Varane took up an Audi e-tron 55 quattro in red colour. The car costs around £71,000.
• Brazilian striker Vinicius Jr picked the A7 Sportback 50 TDI quattro tiptronic that is priced £67,000.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Say Something, You're From Jamia Too, Says Roshan Abbas to Shah Rukh Khan
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 77 Written Updates: Mahira-Vishal Lock Horns, Shehnaz Fights with Paras, Sidharth
- STAR Bharat on Sushant Singh's Removal: Savdhaan India's Next Format Didn't Require Presenter
- Airtel Prepaid Long Term Plan Begins at Rs 598: How it Fares Against Vodafone, Jio
- How the Boeing 737 MAX Production Halt Affects Airlines Globally