Real Madrid Footballers Get an Audi Luxury Car Each for Christmas

For the star footballers of super club Real Madrid, Christmas came early. All members of the first team were gifted cars by Audi, the official sponsors. This is an annual ritual at the Spanish football club when players select the model and colour of the car they want with signature number plates. Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane opted for the cheapest car available from all the Audi models, he was joined by French striker Kareem Benzema. Madrid’s captain and Spanish national team defender Sergio Ramos picked the most expensive wheels. He selected an Audi A8 50 TDI Quattro Tiptronic, which costs around £86,000, reported Spanish newspaper AZ.

Here is the full list of some of the models the superstars picked:

• German midfield general Toni Kroos went for a Q8 50 TDI quattro tiptronic that costs around £74,000.

• Eden Hazard, who recently joined Real Madrid from English club Chelsea, also grabbed the same car as Kroos.

• Indeed, Q8 50 TDI quattro tiptronic seemed to be quite popular with the footballers. Colombian striker James Rodriguez also made the same choice.

• French defender Raphael Varane took up an Audi e-tron 55 quattro in red colour. The car costs around £71,000.

• Brazilian striker Vinicius Jr picked the A7 Sportback 50 TDI quattro tiptronic that is priced £67,000.

