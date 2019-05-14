Reckless Scooter Rider Rams into Traffic Police When Asked To Stop - Watch Video

The number of irresponsible lawlessness seen on the roads of a metropolitan city is beyond measurable. Such an incident was captured on the streets of Mumbai after a helmetless rider on a scooter rammed into a cop who was trying to stop him. The whole incident was recorded on a CCTV camera revealing the hardships our traffic police has to endure on a daily basis.The video begins to be just another normal day where two police officials are seen to be standing beside their patrol cars. After spotting a helmetless rider speeding on a scooter, one of the cops decides to intervene by coming onto the road. Instead of braking at the sight of the cops, the rider keeps his throttle pinned intending to get past him. Nonetheless, he fails, ramming into the cop at a high speed injuring both.While this accident might have been reported, the trouble is that this isn’t an isolated incident. Such motorists exist in large numbers throughout all cities and the lack of education might not be the root of it. There are better chances of finding that needle in a haystack than to understand the reason behind such a behaviour.