Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Reckless Scooter Rider Rams into Traffic Police When Asked To Stop - Watch Video

Instead of braking at the sight of the cops, the rider keeps his throttle pinned intending to get past him.

Anirudh SK | News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2019, 10:17 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Reckless Scooter Rider Rams into Traffic Police When Asked To Stop - Watch Video
Rider rams scooter into police. (Image: Screengrab)
Loading...
The number of irresponsible lawlessness seen on the roads of a metropolitan city is beyond measurable. Such an incident was captured on the streets of Mumbai after a helmetless rider on a scooter rammed into a cop who was trying to stop him. The whole incident was recorded on a CCTV camera revealing the hardships our traffic police has to endure on a daily basis.

The video begins to be just another normal day where two police officials are seen to be standing beside their patrol cars. After spotting a helmetless rider speeding on a scooter, one of the cops decides to intervene by coming onto the road. Instead of braking at the sight of the cops, the rider keeps his throttle pinned intending to get past him. Nonetheless, he fails, ramming into the cop at a high speed injuring both.



While this accident might have been reported, the trouble is that this isn’t an isolated incident. Such motorists exist in large numbers throughout all cities and the lack of education might not be the root of it. There are better chances of finding that needle in a haystack than to understand the reason behind such a behaviour.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram