Refreshed 2021 Kia Sonet and Seltos With New Logo Launched, Gets New Variant Lineup

Kia India has launched the refreshed editions of the Seltos and the Sone in India. The two cars will now get Paddle Shifters. Apart from this, the company also announced debut of the revolutionary iMT Technology on the refreshed Seltos, which is going to be segment-first, and will be available in the 1.5 Petrol HTK+ variant. Looking at the market demand, Kia India has also introduced yet another premium variant on the refreshed Seltos – 1.4T-GDI Petrol GTX (O). In case of refreshed Sonet, the most popular HTX trim will now be available with Automatic options – HTX 7DCT (1.0T-GDI Petrol) and HTX 6AT (1.5 Diesel).

The company has introduced the refreshed Seltos and Sonet at a starting price of Rs 9,95,000 (ex-showroom, pan-India) and Rs 6,79,000 (ex-showroom, pan-India) respectively.

One of the key highlights of refreshed editions of Seltos and Sonet, is the introduction of ‘Paddle Shifters’ which will now be available in the GTX+ 1.5D 6AT and 1.4T-GDI 7DCT variants in the refreshed Seltos, and in all automatic variants in refreshed Sonet.

After the successful launch of iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) in Sonet and recognizing its very high market acceptance, the company has decided to expand the availability of this new-age technology on Seltos as well. Now, the refreshed Seltos will feature the segment-first iMT and will be available in the 1.5 Petrol HTK+ variant. The iMT variant of the refreshed Seltos now comes with a Sunroof; Beige and Black interiors and Fully Automatic Air Conditioner with silver garnish add to the modernity of its interiors and give it a luxurious look.

Refreshed Kia Seltos. (Image source: Kia India)

New Seltos

The refreshed edition of Seltos has been updated with 17 new enhancements like first-in-segment Smart Pure Air Purifier with ‘Virus and Bacteria’ Protection, Remote Engine Start in Manual transmission, Wireless Phone projection, Over the Air (OTA) map update and Additional Voice Commands on UVO connected car system among others.

In terms of safety, the car now gets Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC) features to lower variants.

New Sonet

The refreshed edition of Sonet has been updated with 10 new enhancements like the first-in-segment Rear Door Sunshade Curtains, first-in-segment Voice command for Sunroof Open & Close. To underscore the company’s commitment towards safety, it has now brought features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC) to lower variants.

Apart from this, there are multiple higher-end features like the Multi drive and traction mode which gives an option to customers to unleash their enthusiastic side. To cater to the styling and convenience needs, an Electric sunroof, Smart key with push-button start, remote engine start, Chrome door handles and Crystal cut alloys with silver wheel caps have now been extended to the lower variants.

