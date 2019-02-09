English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Refreshed Audi TT RS Coupe and Roadster to be Showcased at Geneva Motor Show

This facelifted model is powered by the same impressive five-cylinder engine delivering 400 hp, 354 lb-ft of torque, a supercar-level acceleration time from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, and a top speed of 155 mph.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:February 9, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Refreshed Audi TT RS Coupe and Roadster to be Showcased at Geneva Motor Show
The Audi TT RS lineup is getting a facelift. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Despite Audi's TT RS lineup already being equipped with an impressively high-performance powertrain inside a stylish exterior, the company has decided to refresh the vehicle with a set of welcome aesthetic enhancements.

Audi announced on Wednesday that the Audi TT RS Coupe and Roadster are getting a mostly-cosmetic refresh just in time for their Geneva Motor Show appearance.

The vertical vents within the front fascia -- now larger -- have been shifted towards the center edges, now following the outline of the unchanged grille. The rear sports a subtly redesigned diffuser that remains in line with the characteristic RS identity. Upgrades have been applied to both the coupe and roadster models.

This facelifted model is powered by the same impressive five-cylinder engine delivering 400 hp, 354 lb-ft of torque, a supercar-level acceleration time from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, and a top speed of 155 mph. Like the 2018 model, the powertrain retains the same seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission and quattro all-wheel drive.

While not much has been changed about the interior, the seat's leather upholstery now features a hexagonal quilted pattern instead of a diamond one whose stitching, like the 2018 model, matches the car's exterior paint color.

No price has been revealed yet about this updated model, but considering that this TT RS lineup features primarily cosmetic upgrades, it's likely that it won't set owners back much more than the 2018 edition, which starts at $64,900.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram