Refreshed Kia Carnival MPV Launched in India at Rs 24.95 Lakh, Variant Lineup Rejigged

Kia India has introduced the refreshed edition of its premium MPV – the Carnival at a starting price of Rs 24.95 Lakh. The refreshed Kia Carnival will now feature Kia’s new logo, a rejigged trim line-up with the introduction of Limousine and Limousine+ variants among other changes. The refreshed edition of the Carnival premium MPV will now be offered in four trim levels – Limousine+, Limousine, Prestige, and Premium. Here are the ex-showroom prices (ex-showroom:

Kia Carnival Premium 7 Seater - Rs 24,95,000

Kia Carnival Premium 8 Seater - Rs 25,15,000

Kia Carnival Prestige 7 Seater - Rs 29,49,000

Kia Carnival Prestige 9 Seater - Rs 29,95,000

Kia Carnival Limousine 7 Seater - Rs 31,99,000

Kia Carnival Limousine Plus 7 Seater - Rs 33,99,000

The all-new Limousine variant of the refreshed Kia Carnival comes equipped with multiple features like the VIP Premium Leatherette Seats with leg support in the 2nd row, 20.32 cm (8”) AVNT with OTA map updates and UVO support and ECM mirror, one unit of 10.1” rear seat entertainment system, Smart Pure Air Purifier among other changes.

On top of Limousine, the fully equipped Limousine+ variant hosts features like Harman Kardon Premium 8 Speaker Sound System, Electronic Parking Brake, 10 way Power Driver Seat, Driver Seat Ventilation, Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, Premium Wood Garnish, 25.65 Cm (10.1”) Dual Rear Seat Entertainment System, and Highline TPMS.

The Kia Carnival now offers the 18” Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels on all trims, Premium Leatherette Seats will now be offered on Prestige, Limousine and Limousine+ (with VIP Seats) with diamond shaped quilting.

Mr. Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “The refreshed Carnival is a part of Kia’s efforts towards offering customers an exceptional product experience that surpasses all expectations. Since its launch, the Carnival has been able to create a niche for itself in the Indian market and with this product intervention, we plan to provide even greater comfort and convenience to buyers. Till date, we have sold close to 8000 units of Carnival in India and we hope to achieve newer records with this product in future. We are confident that the refreshed Carnival will be received with the same enthusiasm and excitement by the Indian customers.”

