Refreshed Kia Seltos Launched in India at Rs 9.89 Lakh - Check New Features Here

Kia Motors has launched the new Seltos at Rs 9.89 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The car now comes with additional features in terms of safety, convenience, connectivity and design, over and above other key enhancements. In addition to this, existing features in the higher variants like the sunroof are now available in lower variants too; setting new segment benchmarks and enhancing its class-leading performance. Further, based on market research and customer preference, the company has also decided to discontinue its two variants of – Smartstream Petrol 1.4T-GDI GTK and GTX 7DCT.

The car now gets 10 new features including Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), FATC (Full Automatic Temperature Control) Deco Panel Silver Garnish, Dual Tone option for the sunroof, new dual-tone colour Orange/White roof and 7 new additions to its UVO connectivity system.

Features that have trickled down from the higher variants to the standard one includes sunroof with LED Room Lamp, Rear USB charger, metal scuff plates, leatherette gear knob, black leatherette interiors, front tray USB charger, printed dashboard garnish and dull muffler design.

Commenting on the introduction, Mr Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India said, “The Seltos marked the arrival of the Kia brand in India. It laid a strong foundation for Kia in the country and as a vehicle; it has been a true game-changer in the Indian automobile industry. With the refreshed Seltos, Kia Motors India makes India’s favourite SUV even more attractive with new features and options. The Seltos enabled us to address all the unmet needs of the segment, and with the next-gen technology in the refreshed Seltos, we are confident that we will deliver customer delight that is unparalleled. The refreshed Seltos is the result of a deep understanding of the Indian automotive market, and our customers’ desires and requirements, and we are confident it will continue to win hearts for Kia in India.”

He also added, “During these unprecedented conditions, we have innovated to ensure the safety of our customers as well as that of our employees, business associates and staff at our dealer and service network. Our pioneering efforts in offering a complete end-to-end digital purchase experience have helped us address customer concerns and to provide a safe, convenient and enjoyable purchase process.”

