Refreshed Porsche Macan Officially Teased

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the ongoing sales success of the Macan, the images released by Porsche show not a great deal is going to be changing with how the performance SUV looks. At the front of the new Macan, there's a modestly redesigned front apron and some new headlights. The tail lights at the back have also been revised, and the new units at the rear will be linked to help create a full width LED bar of taillights right across the Porsche's tailgate.To put the importance of the Macan to the Porsche brand into perspective, the company sold a total of 246,375 vehicles throughout the global market last year, of which 97,202 units were Macans. With stiff competition for Porsche's smallest SUV from the likes of the Jaguar F-Pace and Alfa Romeo Stelvio, now isn't the time for this vital model for the brand to rest on its laurels. Although Porsche hasn't released any images of the new Macan's interior, spy shots that were circulating last year didn't show much in the way of change there either. The infotainment system will have to be updated with perhaps an improved resolution screen, and increased digitalization of the instrument panel, in line with other VW Group models, is also likely.Most change is likely to be found under the hood as there will be no diesel option at all for the new Macan. The most economical option will, therefore, become the 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, which is going to be benefitting from a new particulate filter. The other engines will be a 351 bhp 3.0-liter V-6, and the 2.9-liter turbocharged V-6 from the Audi RS4 boasting an output of 434 bhp. Any unexpected updates on the model will soon be revealed when the refreshed Macan is launched in China towards the end of the month.