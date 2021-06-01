Reliance BP Mobility to Provide Free Fuel to Emergency Service Vehicles on COVID-19 Duty

Reliance BP Mobility Ltd, the fuel retailing joint venture of Reliance Industries Ltd and BP, has deployed a mobile fuel bowser in Mumbai for supplying fuel free of cost to ambulances on COVID-19 duty, a company statement said on Tuesday. The firm in collaboration with Reliance Foundation had in March last year launched an initiative to provide fuel free of charge to COVID emergency service vehicles across the country.

"In Mumbai, the company's fuel stations are located outside the city limits, therefore in the effort to support and extend its scheme to the city's ambulances deployed for COVID services, the company today flagged off a Mobile Fuel Bowser, which will be stationed at MCGM Worli Transport Garage," the statement said. Under the pan-India program, a total of 811.07 kilolitres (KL) fuel amounting to Rs 7.30 crore has been dispensed to 21,080 emergency vehicles in May 2021.

"The initiative is scheduled to run until June 30 (may be extended) and is expected to dispense 50-60 KL free fuel daily," it said. As part of the country-wide initiative, the firm, which operates under the 'Jio-bp' brand, provides free fuel from its 1,421 petrol pumps across the country to government and hospital (including private hospitals) vehicles, including ambulances used for the movement of COVID-19 patients.

Vehicles involved in the movement of medical oxygen as well as those authorised by the Chief Minister's Office for emergency duty for COVID care are also covered under the free fuel scheme. "To support India in this time of need, through its latest initiative, RBML will use its resources and ?reach across the country to support healthcare services and the people who are working ?around the clock to keep us all safe," it said.

"Throughout the pandemic, Reliance has pulled its forces to provide multi-pronged support at scale and this initiative is another such example of the group's commitment to the country and its people's welfare," it added. While deploying Mobile Fuel Bowser, the company has ensured all necessary safety measures as per statutory guidelines.

"An authorization letter from concerned authorities (district administration/ district health administration/ district police administration) will be required to avail the no-charge fuel," the statement added. Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML), which seeks to leverage Reliance's presence across 21 states and its millions of consumers through the Jio digital platform and BP's extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, aims to expand its fuel retailing network to up to 5,500 over the next five years.

The joint venture also aims to increase its presence to 45 airports in the coming years. Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Ltd.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here