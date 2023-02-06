Reliance Showcases India's First Hydrogen-run Truck at Bengaluru Energy Week

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Monday showcased India’s first Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) technology solution for heavy duty trucks at the India Energy Week in Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the three-day event that is themed around ‘Growth, Collaboration, Transition.’

The Ashok Leyland - Reliance manufactured truck will run on hydrogen which is the cleanest known fuel whose tail emissions are only water and oxygen.

In a statement, Reliance said, “the Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2ICE) powered trucks will emit near zero emissions, deliver performance on par with conventional diesel trucks."

The truck will also reduce noise with projected reductions in operating costs and therefore “redefine the future of green mobility."

The truck is India’s first H2ICE technology truck on road" and will use hydrogen in place conventional diesel or liquefied natural gas (LNG).

This is a part of Reliance’s net carbon zero vision. Reliance has been developing this “unique" technology with its vehicle partner Ashok Leyland and other technical partners since last year.

“Going forward, Reliance will first extensively test and validate the H2ICE technology for heavy duty trucks before its first commercial deployment at scale initially across its captive fleet. Simultaneously Reliance is pursuing the opportunity to create an end-to-end Hydrogen eco system for mobility," it said.

Reliance said that the use of hydrogen results in 20 per cent fuel operating expense saving over diesel ICE vehicles. It also results in 10-15 per cent noise reduction over diesel ICE vehicles.

Reliance has about two dozen hydrogen-run trucks on test run in Gujarat, sources said, PTI reported.

This comes as Reliance continues to invest in renewable energy as part of its decarbonization plans.

In Gujarat, the company is investing Rs 6 Lakh crore in multiple green energy projects.

