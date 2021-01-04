Relief for Bengaluru Residents as Southern Western Railway Announces Trains Between City and Airport

The South Western Railway (SWR) will operate a train service daily from Monday between the main city station and Devanahalli near the Bengaluru international airport to ferry air passengers both ways, an official said on Sunday.

"Two pairs of trains will operate from Monday between Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) station in the city and the Kempegowda international Airport Devanahalli halt station. The fare is Rs 15 for one-way trip," a zonal official told IANS.

The Bengaluru international airport is about 40km northeast of the city.

The first train will depart from KSR at 4.45 a.m. and reach the airport station at 5.50 a.m.

"Another pair of trains will run from Yelahanka station in the city's northern suburb to Devanahalli halt station on the Bengaluru-Dharmavaram route," said the official. The fare is Rs 10 for the one-way trip.

The railway board on Friday permitted the SWR to operate three new diesel electric multiple unit (DEMU) trains to the airport.

"A regular train from Bengaluru Cantonment and Bangarpet in Kolar district will also stop at the Devanahalli halt station to pick passengers on its return journey via Yesvantpur," said the official.

"The train service will be much cheaper than bus and taxi fares between the city and the airport," added the official.

The airport operator will run shuttle service between the Devanahalli station and the airport terminal.