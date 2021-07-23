Removing Rear-View Mirrors to Void Warranty of 2-Wheelers, says Madras High Court

Rear-view mirrors help us see what is behind a vehicle and help us determine how best not to have an accident. With India being the biggest market for 2 wheelers, which includes bikes and scooters, some have taken it upon themselves to make their vehicles more aesthetic by removing the rear-view mirrors. While this is a safety violation, traffic police have seldom taken action against such people.

Removing the mirrors is illegal and against the rules, and now the Madras High Court has come up with a new ruling to stop such offenders. The court directed the Tamil Nadu transport commissioner to consider requesting the manufacturers and distributors/dealers to incorporate a new condition on the warranty of their automobiles.

The court wants manufacturers to include a clause stating that removing the rear-view mirrors on a two-wheeler or even a four-wheeler will void the warranty. If the new rule is enacted and manufacturers follow suit, hundreds, if not lakhs, of two-wheelers may lose their warranties.

The court made the order after attorney Ramkumar Adityan filed a petition asking the court to order the authorities to penalize two-wheeler riders who remove their rear-view mirrors. Trying to remove mirrors from any automobile, two-wheeler, or four-wheeler, is illegal, and the police can issue a challan.

In addition, the appeal requested officers to make efforts to enforce traffic discipline and prevent road accidents. Because the cops ignore the offence of removing the mirrors, most motorcyclists are unaware of the rule.

According to the first bench, it is required to advise dealers to guarantee that automobiles are sold with side and rear-view mirrors. The tribunal also dismissed the petition, noting that dealers should warn consumers that removing the mirrors will void the warranty. The makers need also add a condition in the warranty regulations, according to the court.

