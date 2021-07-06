Renault 5 Electric Vehicle Prototype Unveiled, Gives Retro Classic a Modern Touch

Most carmakers across the globe are coming up with more and more electric vehicles. The reason behind this is the increasing demand for eco-friendly vehicles among people in order to save the environment. Many brands have substantially increased their share in the electric vehicle market. It comes as no surprise that at a time like this Renault is working on yet another vehicle called the ‘Renault R5. The French carmaker in a move to boost sales has chosen to revive the iconic models of the brand in an all-electric form. The brand has already revealed that the Renault 4 will hit the road as Renault 4ever EV.

Recently, the French automaker has revealed the prototype of Renault 5. According to a report in Autocar, the all-electric model is going to have a design that will remind people of different versions of the original 5 including the classic Supercinq and R5 Turbo versions. In terms of looks, the front headlights have retained the original design while the rear-wheel arches are wider in comparison to the predecessors. The charging port, to be launched for the wheeler, has been placed at the point where the radiator grille existed. The offset air-vent on the bonnet of the car is clearly adding a sporty touch to the vehicle.

Details regarding the powertrain of the swanky vehicle have not been revealed by the French brand till now. However, what we know at present is that Renault will be using the electric technology that it has used for its existing electric car called the Renault Zoe. This basically means that the Renault 5 will be home to a 50 kWh battery pack that will give it a range of 394 km per charge.

Renault had teased the Renault 5 EV in January 2021. If all goes well then the carmaker will be launching the production model in 2024.

