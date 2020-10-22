Renault Adds 34 New Sales and Service Outlets in Two Months Aimed at Tapping Into Emerging Markets

Renault India announced the addition of 34 new sales and service touchpoints across India over the last 2 months. This marks a total of more than 90 new sales and service touchpoints that Renault has added across India in less than a year. The network expansion is part of a strategic business focus to grow the brand across existing and emerging markets. The new dealership facilities are located in Madhya Pradesh Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal.

With this expansion, Renault India has expanded its network presence to more than 415 sales and over 475 service touchpoints, which include more than 200 Workshop On Wheels locations across the country.

Renault achieved sales of 8,805 units in September, its highest sales volume in 2020. Renault holds a market share of 3.2 percent in 2020, which is a growth of 0.7 percentage points over last year, wherein Renault’s market share was 2.5 perent.

This has been enabled by a strong demand for Triber and the Triber AMT, a good response to the newly launched versions in the KWID range and much excitement around the recently introduced 1.3L Turbo Petrol versions on the Duster. Renault is also seeing a surge in demand across rural markets and even better acceptance, which is a strong indication of the increasing popularity of the brand.

Also Watch:

“Renault India’s network presence is strategically expanding which is a testimony to the encouraging response that we are receiving, from both our customers and dealer partners. We are not only attracting new dealers in these times, but also getting more investments and expansion requests by existing partners. An increasing network presence is making it possible for us to cater to more customers across the country, and thereby playing an important role in our consistent sales volumes,” said Sudhir Malhotra, Head - Sales & Network, Renault India.