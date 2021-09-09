Renault Car Discounts in September are of up to Rs 1 Lakh on Kwid, Duster and More

Looking to attract customers ahead of the festive season, Renault India has introduced a series of discount offers on its lineup for September. These offers go up to Rs 1 lakh and include cash discounts exchange bonuses, corporate benefits, and loyalty benefits for customers. Starting from the Renault entry-level car Kwid, the offers go up to Renault Duster. Here are the details about the model wise offers by Renault

Renault KWID

Renault's entry-level offering- Kwid is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 in addition to exchange bonuses of up to Rs 20,000 (Rs 20,000 for 1.0-litre models and Rs 15000 for 0.8-litre versions). Further, there's also a Rs 10,000 corporate discount and customers in Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat will be entitled to cash discounts of up to Rs 20,000 on select variants

The discounts will be subject to the availability of stocks. Renault will also be offering additional Rs 10,000 discount on the 2020 models of the car. The corporate discounts will only be offered to employees of an approved list of corporates and public sector undertaking

Renault Triber

Renault introduced an updated model of its MPV Triber with the introduction of MY2021. So, the discount on the car can be largely categorised in pre and post MY2021 models.

The pre MY2021 Triber is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 along with an exchange bon8us of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. The cash discount gets an additional Rs 10,000 offer for buyers in Maharashtra Goa and Gujarat.

The offers on MY2021 Triber include exchange bonuses of Rs 25,000 apart from the Rs 15,000 corporate discount and a cash discount of Rs 15,000 on RXT and RXZ variant and Rs 10,000 off on the RXL variant

Renault Kiger

While there's no cash discount on Renault Kiger, the compact SUV is being offered with loyalty benefits of up to Rs 95,000. However, the loyalty benefits are capped at Rs 80,000 for customers in Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Also Watch:

Renault Duster

Renault's most successful product in India- Duster is being offered at an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 along with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and a corporate offer of Rs 30,000. The quantum of these offers is slightly bigger for customers from Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra where there's additional Rs 10,000 offer on cash discount and exchange bonus. Additionally, Renault is also offering a discount of Rs 15,000 for farmers, sarpanch and members of the gram panchayat.

The benefits offered to customers from Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat are applicable for purchases till September 10 while for other states the offer will be on till September 30, 2021.

