Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
2-min read

Renault Delivers 10,000 Units of the Triber Within 2 Months of Launch

Renault sold 11,516 cars in October 2019, registering a 63 per cent growth over the same period last year.

News18.com

Updated:November 8, 2019, 2:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Renault Delivers 10,000 Units of the Triber Within 2 Months of Launch
Renault Triber. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Renault announced the delivery of its 10,001st Triber in just about two months of launch. The delivery was made at the company’s Mumbai dealership, Benchmark Motors. The company sold 11,516 cars in October 2019, registering a 63 per cent growth over the same period last year. Renault Triber has a modular interior which can seat up to seven people.

“The festive season has begun on a good note for Renault India, and we are thankful to our customers for the encouraging response to our new game-changer, Renault TRIBER. With 10,000 cars already delivered and a strong bookings pipeline, we have ramped up the production and are taking concerted efforts to further accelerate production to enable faster deliveries and best in class quality. Together with the metro cities, Renault TRIBER has seen wide acceptance in the rural markets as well, and we have a robust strategy to build our presence across these markets, which offers significant growth potential,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

The Renault Triber offers a number of seat configurations with the independent seats in the third row removable. The second row of the car is sliding, reclinable, foldable and can be tumbled, allowing for up to 200 mm legroom. Moreover, all three rows get air conditioning vents and 12V charging sockets. The car comes with four airbags: driver, passenger and front sides, which is a first in the segment it operates in. It also offers three-point seatbelts for all three rows, even for the middle rear passenger. Renault Triber also has the speed alert system, rear parking sensors and seatbelt reminder system as standard to comply with the new norms, with a reverse camera option in higher models.

The Triber offers 625 litres of boot space, which drops to 320 litres in the six-seater layout and 84 litres in the seven-seater arrangement. There’s intuitive cabin storage too, up to 31 litres. The car will feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which will be among the biggest units on offer in the sub-Rs 6 lakh segment. This is even larger than the 7.0-inch unit on Renault’s other cars like Kwid, Lodgy, Duster and Captur. The infotainment system features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with few intelligent functions such as driving-style coaching and driver economy rating.

Under the hood is a 1.0-litre petrol engine capable of churning out 71 bhp at 6250 rpm and 96 Nm at 3500 rpm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an automated manual transmission (AMT) unit. It tips the scales at 947kg.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram