Renault Discount Offers for October: Benefits on Kwid, Kiger and More of up to Rs 50,000

Adding to the joy of this festive season, Renault India is offering significant discounts and benefits on its cars in October. The benefits are in the form of cash discounts and exchange benefits that can go up to Rs 50,000. Renault India is giving discounts on its compact SUV Kiger while hatchback Kwid and Triber are also being offered at discounted prices.

– Renault Triber

Of the three cars, Renault Triber comes with the highest discount this month. Customers can avail of a maximum discount of Rs 50,000 while bringing home a new Triber. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000 on the RXT and RXZ variants and a Rs 10,000 cash discount on RXL and LE variants. Besides this, an exchange benefit of up to Rs 25,000, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 10,000 is also on offer for all variants of the vehicle. Renault is also giving 10 percent off on the purchase of Triber as part of its Special Benefit on Easy Care Pack.

– Renault Kiger

Compact SUV Kiger, which starts at Rs 5.99 lakh, also comes with a discounted price this month. Customers can get a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 on the car while a special offer for rural customers is also there. In addition, the automaker is giving an exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000 under its R.E.Li.V.E scrappage program.

– Renault Kwid

Customers can buy a new Kwid for up to Rs 35,000 cheaper this month. The car has a starting price of Rs 4.64 lakh but Renault is offering significant discounts and benefits on it. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 on all variants and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 10,000 on select variants. Exchange benefits of up to Rs 15,000 and up to Rs 10,000 on the 1.0L and 0.8L variants, respectively, are also available.

It must be noted that the benefits may vary for different cities and variants and one is advised to contact the nearest dealer for more information on the benefits. The offers will remain valid only till the end of this October.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here