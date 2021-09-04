Renault Duster 7-Seater Might be this Newly Launched Dacia Jogger, Here's How

Renault-owned popular Romanian carmaker Dacia has unveiled its new 7-seater MPV Jogger in the European market. Dacia is also popular for its SUV Duster — sold under Renault's brand name in India. The latest offering Jogger is the company's longest car yet and has a total length of over 4.5 m. Jogger's design draws its inspiration from Dacia/ Renault's popular budget SUV Duster. While the two slat grille, rectangular headlamp and the shape of the bumper will instantly remind of the Duster, the addition of the black insert in its design provides it with a step up. The size is obviously longer to provide space for the extra line of seats, as per CarWale.

The Jogger appears to be a mixture of the looks of an SUV and MPV. The roofline might remind you of Renault Triber, however, the shoulder line and arches are a reminder of the Duster. The overall silhouette of the car appears to be a hybrid of MPV and SUV. The rear end of the Jogger looks plain and the only thing that would catch your attention is the vertical tail lamps.

On the inside, the Jogger has been equipped with modern convenience and safety features, sporting a new four-spoke steering wheel along with a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control and seat height adjustability. While the second row of seats can be split-fold in 40:60 ratios, the third row can be completely folded to give a massive boot space of over 1815 litres. In terms of dimension, the Jogger sits 4.5 litres long along with a wheelbase of 2.9 meters, which is 140 mm and 227 mm more than that of Duster.

Dacia Jogger will be introduced with a 1-litre turbo petrol engine offering in the European market. Capable of producing up to 110 bhp of power and 200 Nm of peak torque, the engine will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission gearbox. The car will also have an LPG enabled version paired with a 40-litre tank.

However, the most-awaited highlight of this car will arrive in 2023, when it will be offered with a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine along with two electric motors, thus making it the company's first hybrid model.

