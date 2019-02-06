Renault Duster AMT Gets Rs 1 Lakh Cheaper Than Before, Now Priced at Rs 12.10 Lakh

Renault had recently updated the Kwid with more safety features and a better-equipped infotainment system. It's the Duster's turn now with the French brand making a few equipment changes and also revising the compact SUV's variant line-up. The biggest change in the new model line-up is the addition of a mid-spec RxS diesel-AMT variant which has been priced at Rs 12.10 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This new variant replaces the top-end RxZ AMT variant seen earlier. Renault has also removed two variants - the entry-level diesel only standard variant and the mid-spec RxL model. The all-wheel-drive still only comes with the 110hp RxZ diesel variant. The Duster competes against the Hyundai Creta, which has also been updated for 2019, and the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.The French automaker has also added a new petrol-manual variant (RxS trim) to replace the older RxL trim. Earlier, the petrol RxS trim was only available with a CVT gearbox. Like the update on the Renault Kwid, the Duster now gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system. However, unlike the Kwid, the Duster hasn't been given a driver airbag as standard. ABS is now offered as standard on the Duster.As before, the Duster SUV comes with an option of two engines. A 106hp 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel in two different versions of tune – 85hp and 110hp. The petrol engine comes with either a 5-speed manual or CVT gearbox while the 85hp diesel is available only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 110hp diesel, however, is available with the choice of a 6-speed manual or AMT gearbox and the option of all-wheel drive.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.