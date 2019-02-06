English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Renault Duster AMT Gets Rs 1 Lakh Cheaper Than Before, Now Priced at Rs 12.10 Lakh
Like the Renault Kwid, the Duster SUV has been updated with a few equipment changes and a revised variant line-up.
Renault Duster. (Photo: Renault India)
Loading...
Renault had recently updated the Kwid with more safety features and a better-equipped infotainment system. It's the Duster's turn now with the French brand making a few equipment changes and also revising the compact SUV's variant line-up. The biggest change in the new model line-up is the addition of a mid-spec RxS diesel-AMT variant which has been priced at Rs 12.10 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This new variant replaces the top-end RxZ AMT variant seen earlier. Renault has also removed two variants - the entry-level diesel only standard variant and the mid-spec RxL model. The all-wheel-drive still only comes with the 110hp RxZ diesel variant. The Duster competes against the Hyundai Creta, which has also been updated for 2019, and the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.
The French automaker has also added a new petrol-manual variant (RxS trim) to replace the older RxL trim. Earlier, the petrol RxS trim was only available with a CVT gearbox. Like the update on the Renault Kwid, the Duster now gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system. However, unlike the Kwid, the Duster hasn't been given a driver airbag as standard. ABS is now offered as standard on the Duster.
As before, the Duster SUV comes with an option of two engines. A 106hp 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel in two different versions of tune – 85hp and 110hp. The petrol engine comes with either a 5-speed manual or CVT gearbox while the 85hp diesel is available only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 110hp diesel, however, is available with the choice of a 6-speed manual or AMT gearbox and the option of all-wheel drive.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The French automaker has also added a new petrol-manual variant (RxS trim) to replace the older RxL trim. Earlier, the petrol RxS trim was only available with a CVT gearbox. Like the update on the Renault Kwid, the Duster now gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system. However, unlike the Kwid, the Duster hasn't been given a driver airbag as standard. ABS is now offered as standard on the Duster.
As before, the Duster SUV comes with an option of two engines. A 106hp 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel in two different versions of tune – 85hp and 110hp. The petrol engine comes with either a 5-speed manual or CVT gearbox while the 85hp diesel is available only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 110hp diesel, however, is available with the choice of a 6-speed manual or AMT gearbox and the option of all-wheel drive.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Day 4: Vidarbha Smell Victory as Saurashtra Lose Five
- Ivanka Trump Responds To Look-Alike Who Cleans Crumbs As Part Of Art Exhibit
- You Can Now Exchange Cigarette Butts and Bottle Caps For Free Beer in Goa
- Jennifer Lawrence is Engaged to Art Gallery Director Cooke Maroney
- Michael Winterbottom Comes Back to the Indian Subcontinent With The Wedding Guest
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results