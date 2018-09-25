English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Renault Duster and Toyota Corolla Altis Available on Heavy Discount, Benefits Upto Rs 1 Lakh
Both the cars are getting these benefits including cash discounts, free insurance and exchange bonus.
2018 Renault Duster Compact SUV. (Image: Renault)
Loading...
Renault and Toyota are offering heavy discounts on the compact SUV Duster and premium sedan Corolla Altis respectively. As per various reports on the internet, Renault is offering discounts worth Rs 1 lakh on the 110 PS variant. Toyota is offering the similar benefits to a tune of Rs 1 Lakh on the Corolla Altis sedan. Both the cars are getting these benefits including cash discounts, free insurance and exchange bonus.
While on the Renault Duster, the cash discount amount to Rs 60000, a free 1 year insurance is also offered worth Rs 40000. On the other hand, one can avail a cash discount of Rs 35000 on the Toyota Corolla Altis along with and exchange bonus of Rs 20000 and corporate discount worth Rs 45000.
2017 Toyota Corolla Altis.
Representative Image.
(Image: Toyota)
The discounts and benefits are seen as a measure to counter looming sales of both the cars. The petrol Renault Duster is currently priced at Rs 7.95 lakh, while the 85 PS diesel Duster starts at Rs 8.95 Lakh. The 110 PS Duster is currently available at Rs 11.20 lakh. Currently, Renault Duster comes in 10 variants with 2 engine and 3 transmission and 2 fuel options. (All prices ex showroom, Delhi).
The Toyota Corolla Altis, on the other hand, starts at Rs 16.27 Lakh for the petrol version and Rs 17.53 Lakh for the diesel one.
While on the Renault Duster, the cash discount amount to Rs 60000, a free 1 year insurance is also offered worth Rs 40000. On the other hand, one can avail a cash discount of Rs 35000 on the Toyota Corolla Altis along with and exchange bonus of Rs 20000 and corporate discount worth Rs 45000.
2017 Toyota Corolla Altis.
Representative Image.
(Image: Toyota)
The discounts and benefits are seen as a measure to counter looming sales of both the cars. The petrol Renault Duster is currently priced at Rs 7.95 lakh, while the 85 PS diesel Duster starts at Rs 8.95 Lakh. The 110 PS Duster is currently available at Rs 11.20 lakh. Currently, Renault Duster comes in 10 variants with 2 engine and 3 transmission and 2 fuel options. (All prices ex showroom, Delhi).
The Toyota Corolla Altis, on the other hand, starts at Rs 16.27 Lakh for the petrol version and Rs 17.53 Lakh for the diesel one.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket Isn’t An Olympic Sport, Then Why Make It One?
- Lionel Messi Will Eventually Play for Argentina Again: AFA President
- Baazaar Trailer is Out and Saif Ali Khan Impresses as a Business Tycoon
- Google is Making a Lot of Changes to How Search Works, And AI is at The Core of it
- 'Not The Other Padukone': Deepika Corrects Newspaper Headline On Younger Sister Anisha
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...