1-min read

Renault Duster and Toyota Corolla Altis Available on Heavy Discount, Benefits Upto Rs 1 Lakh

Both the cars are getting these benefits including cash discounts, free insurance and exchange bonus.

News18.com

Updated:September 25, 2018, 4:51 PM IST
2018 Renault Duster Compact SUV. (Image: Renault)
Renault and Toyota are offering heavy discounts on the compact SUV Duster and premium sedan Corolla Altis respectively. As per various reports on the internet, Renault is offering discounts worth Rs 1 lakh on the 110 PS variant. Toyota is offering the similar benefits to a tune of Rs 1 Lakh on the Corolla Altis sedan. Both the cars are getting these benefits including cash discounts, free insurance and exchange bonus.

While on the Renault Duster, the cash discount amount to Rs 60000, a free 1 year insurance is also offered worth Rs 40000. On the other hand, one can avail a cash discount of Rs 35000 on the Toyota Corolla Altis along with and exchange bonus of Rs 20000 and corporate discount worth Rs 45000.

Toyota, Corolla Altis, Airbags Defect, Recall 2017 Toyota Corolla Altis.
Representative Image.
(Image: Toyota)

The discounts and benefits are seen as a measure to counter looming sales of both the cars. The petrol Renault Duster is currently priced at Rs 7.95 lakh, while the 85 PS diesel Duster starts at Rs 8.95 Lakh. The 110 PS Duster is currently available at Rs 11.20 lakh. Currently, Renault Duster comes in 10 variants with 2 engine and 3 transmission and 2 fuel options. (All prices ex showroom, Delhi).

The Toyota Corolla Altis, on the other hand, starts at Rs 16.27 Lakh for the petrol version and Rs 17.53 Lakh for the diesel one.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
