English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dacia Duster Based Pickup Confirmed for 2019 Unveil, Different from Renault Oroch
We are not sure if Renault will ever bring the pickup version of Duster to India, given the low enthusiasm in Indian buyers towards pickup trucks.
Dacia Duster pickup. (Image: Automarket.ro)
Loading...
Romania’s Dacia has confirmed to launch the Duster based pickup truck in 2019. In an interview given to a Romania based automotive publication 0-100.ro, Hakim Boutehra, General Director of Renault Commercial Roumanie has announced the plans for the utilitarian version of the successful Duster SUV. However, Dacia-Renault won’t be building the product alone, but has roped in a private coachbuilder called Romturingia.
Subscribe here to watch latest automobile videos and reviews!
Romturingia is a custom house and local coachbuilder Romturingia who built a one-off Duster pickup and impressed with the overall design, Renault is officially parenting with Romturingia. Dacia’s parent company Renault has already revealed that the Duster pickup has entered the homologation process and will be launched later this year.
Romturingia Duster pickup. (Image: Automarket.ro)
Interestingly, Renault already has a pickup truck called Oroch sold in the South American markets since 2015, and is a lifestyle truck. However, Dacia as a brand is known to be the budget arm of Renault and Oroch doesn’t fit in the product profile of Dacia. The Duster based pickup truck is a different and no frill product that perfectly fits the bill for Dacia.
While Dacia products are not sold in India, Renault actually offers the Duster as a compact SUV offering and the product is pretty successful. We are not sure if Renault will ever bring the pickup version to India, given the low enthusiasm in Indian buyers towards pickup trucks.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Subscribe here to watch latest automobile videos and reviews!
Romturingia is a custom house and local coachbuilder Romturingia who built a one-off Duster pickup and impressed with the overall design, Renault is officially parenting with Romturingia. Dacia’s parent company Renault has already revealed that the Duster pickup has entered the homologation process and will be launched later this year.
Romturingia Duster pickup. (Image: Automarket.ro)
Interestingly, Renault already has a pickup truck called Oroch sold in the South American markets since 2015, and is a lifestyle truck. However, Dacia as a brand is known to be the budget arm of Renault and Oroch doesn’t fit in the product profile of Dacia. The Duster based pickup truck is a different and no frill product that perfectly fits the bill for Dacia.
While Dacia products are not sold in India, Renault actually offers the Duster as a compact SUV offering and the product is pretty successful. We are not sure if Renault will ever bring the pickup version to India, given the low enthusiasm in Indian buyers towards pickup trucks.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Grammy Awards 2019: Complete List of Winners
- Grammy Awards 2019: Cardi B to Kylie Jenner, Best & Worst Dressed Celebrities
- Avengers Endgame Leak: Fans Spot Secret Object in Costume, Call it Thanos Defeating Weapon
- PSG's Edinson Cavani Doubtful for Man United Game
- Rajinikanth Dances His Heart Out at Daughter Soundarya's Sangeet, Watch Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results