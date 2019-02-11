English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Dacia Duster Based Pickup Confirmed for 2019 Unveil, Different from Renault Oroch

We are not sure if Renault will ever bring the pickup version of Duster to India, given the low enthusiasm in Indian buyers towards pickup trucks.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:February 11, 2019, 9:52 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Dacia Duster Based Pickup Confirmed for 2019 Unveil, Different from Renault Oroch
Dacia Duster pickup. (Image: Automarket.ro)
Loading...
Romania’s Dacia has confirmed to launch the Duster based pickup truck in 2019. In an interview given to a Romania based automotive publication 0-100.ro, Hakim Boutehra, General Director of Renault Commercial Roumanie has announced the plans for the utilitarian version of the successful Duster SUV. However, Dacia-Renault won’t be building the product alone, but has roped in a private coachbuilder called Romturingia.

Subscribe here to watch latest automobile videos and reviews!

Romturingia is a custom house and local coachbuilder Romturingia who built a one-off Duster pickup and impressed with the overall design, Renault is officially parenting with Romturingia. Dacia’s parent company Renault has already revealed that the Duster pickup has entered the homologation process and will be launched later this year.

Romturingia Duster pickup. (Image: Automarket.ro) Romturingia Duster pickup. (Image: Automarket.ro)

Interestingly, Renault already has a pickup truck called Oroch sold in the South American markets since 2015, and is a lifestyle truck. However, Dacia as a brand is known to be the budget arm of Renault and Oroch doesn’t fit in the product profile of Dacia. The Duster based pickup truck is a different and no frill product that perfectly fits the bill for Dacia.

While Dacia products are not sold in India, Renault actually offers the Duster as a compact SUV offering and the product is pretty successful. We are not sure if Renault will ever bring the pickup version to India, given the low enthusiasm in Indian buyers towards pickup trucks.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram