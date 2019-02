Dacia Duster Based Pickup Confirmed for 2019 Unveil, Different from Renault Oroch

Romturingia Duster pickup. (Image: Automarket.ro)

Romania’s Dacia has confirmed to launch the Duster based pickup truck in 2019. In an interview given to a Romania based automotive publication 0-100.ro , Hakim Boutehra, General Director of Renault Commercial Roumanie has announced the plans for the utilitarian version of the successful Duster SUV. However, Dacia-Renault won’t be building the product alone, but has roped in a private coachbuilder called Romturingia.Romturingia is a custom house and local coachbuilder Romturingia who built a one-off Duster pickup and impressed with the overall design, Renault is officially parenting with Romturingia. Dacia’s parent company Renault has already revealed that the Duster pickup has entered the homologation process and will be launched later this year.Interestingly, Renault already has a pickup truck called Oroch sold in the South American markets since 2015, and is a lifestyle truck. However, Dacia as a brand is known to be the budget arm of Renault and Oroch doesn’t fit in the product profile of Dacia. The Duster based pickup truck is a different and no frill product that perfectly fits the bill for Dacia.While Dacia products are not sold in India, Renault actually offers the Duster as a compact SUV offering and the product is pretty successful. We are not sure if Renault will ever bring the pickup version to India, given the low enthusiasm in Indian buyers towards pickup trucks.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.