Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Renault Duster Facelift Officially Teased, to be Launched in India on July 8

The new Duster facelift is expected to arrive with a slightly tweaked design and additional features.

News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2019, 2:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Renault Duster Facelift Officially Teased, to be Launched in India on July 8
2020 Renault Duster Spied (Image Source: Facebook/Digvijay Singh)
Loading...

After numerous unofficial spotting, Renault has finally put out an official teaser with its launch date of the new Duster facelift. The new Duster is expected to hit the showrooms on July 8. The car was recently spotted in the flesh while being shot for a commercial near the Zojila pass in Jammu and Kashmir.

The model is slated to arrive later this year and has been subjected to a subtle change in design.

Reports suggest that Renault India has is undertaking major investment to update the current car considering it has not been much of a chartbuster in terms of sales. Moreover, this will also call for the addition of new features such as interior updates and safety-related changes.

The previous spotting of the car revealed aesthetic changes at the front that includes a new grille that is inspired by the Dacia Duster. This sits above a redesigned bumper as well. The headlamps have been tweaked and have been graced with new projector beams alongside LED DRLs. Apart from the new set of alloy wheels, the car’s side profile has been retained in comparison with the outgoing model.

Renault Duster teased. (Image Source: Twitter/Renault) Renault Duster teased. (Image Source: Twitter/Renault)

At the back, the tailgate of the new Duster has been flatted which sits above a new rear bumper. The upcoming model also boasts matte black applique pasted at either end. The 2020 Renault Duster will be mandated to meet the new crash norms and might not need major changes. The new model is speculated to arrive with a host of safety features including dual-airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP). Mechanically, the 2020 model is expected to be powered by the same 1.5-litre diesel engine that will be BS-VI compliant.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram