Renault Duster Price Slashed by up to Rs 1 Lakh, Now Starts at Rs 7.95 Lakh in India

Variant (Prices) MY 17 range (Rs) MY 18 range effective March 1st (Rs) Price Difference (Rs) RXE Petrol 8,50,925 7,95,000 55,925 RXL Petrol 9,30,816 8,79,000 51,816 RXS CVT Petrol 10,24,746 9,95,000 29,746 Std 85 PS Diesel 9,45,663 8,95,000 50,663 RXE 85 PS Diesel 9,65,560 9,09,000 56,560 RXS 85 PS Diesel 10,74,034 9,95,000 79,034 RXZ 85 PS Diesel 11,65,237 10,89,000 76,237 RXZ 110 PS Diesel 12,49,976 11,79,000 70,976 RXZ 110 PS AMT Diesel 13,09,970 12,33,000 76,970 RXZ 110 PS AWD Diesel 13,79,761 12,79,000 1,00,761

Renault India has announced new pricing of their Duster SUV range, owing to an increase in localisation. This strongly reflects Renault’s focused strategy to grow its business in India with a strong product-offensive plan backed by an aggressive localisation strategy.Renault created an all-new segment in the Indian automotive industry with Duster, which has continued to dominate the Indian roads since its launch. The 2018 Duster petrol range will now start at Rs. 7.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom) while the diesel starts at Rs. 8.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom). With the MY 18 range reshuffle, new customers can save up to Rs. 1 Lakh effective March 1st, 2018.Speaking about the new pricing on the Renault Duster range, Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “Renault had one of the highest localization done on KWID with 98% at the time of launch. We are happy to pass on the benefits to the new Duster customers making it more attractive across the range enabled by our aggressive localisation strategy on Duster as well.”Here's the complete revised pricing list of the Renault Duster.