Renault Duster Price Slashed by up to Rs 1 Lakh, Now Starts at Rs 7.95 Lakh in India
The 2018 Duster petrol range will now start at Rs. 7.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom) while the diesel starts at Rs. 8.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
Renault Duster. (Photo: Renault India)
Renault India has announced new pricing of their Duster SUV range, owing to an increase in localisation. This strongly reflects Renault’s focused strategy to grow its business in India with a strong product-offensive plan backed by an aggressive localisation strategy.
Renault created an all-new segment in the Indian automotive industry with Duster, which has continued to dominate the Indian roads since its launch. The 2018 Duster petrol range will now start at Rs. 7.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom) while the diesel starts at Rs. 8.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom). With the MY 18 range reshuffle, new customers can save up to Rs. 1 Lakh effective March 1st, 2018.
Speaking about the new pricing on the Renault Duster range, Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “Renault had one of the highest localization done on KWID with 98% at the time of launch. We are happy to pass on the benefits to the new Duster customers making it more attractive across the range enabled by our aggressive localisation strategy on Duster as well.”
Here's the complete revised pricing list of the Renault Duster.
