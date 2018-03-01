English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Renault Duster Price Slashed by up to Rs 1 Lakh, Now Starts at Rs 7.95 Lakh in India

The 2018 Duster petrol range will now start at Rs. 7.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom) while the diesel starts at Rs. 8.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

News18.com

Updated:March 1, 2018, 4:15 PM IST
Renault Duster. (Photo: Renault India)
Renault India has announced new pricing of their Duster SUV range, owing to an increase in localisation. This strongly reflects Renault’s focused strategy to grow its business in India with a strong product-offensive plan backed by an aggressive localisation strategy.

Renault created an all-new segment in the Indian automotive industry with Duster, which has continued to dominate the Indian roads since its launch. The 2018 Duster petrol range will now start at Rs. 7.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom) while the diesel starts at Rs. 8.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom). With the MY 18 range reshuffle, new customers can save up to Rs. 1 Lakh effective March 1st, 2018.

Speaking about the new pricing on the Renault Duster range, Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “Renault had one of the highest localization done on KWID with 98% at the time of launch. We are happy to pass on the benefits to the new Duster customers making it more attractive across the range enabled by our aggressive localisation strategy on Duster as well.”

Here's the complete revised pricing list of the Renault Duster.

Variant (Prices)MY 17 range (Rs)MY 18 range effective March 1st (Rs)Price Difference (Rs)
RXE Petrol8,50,9257,95,00055,925
RXL Petrol9,30,8168,79,00051,816
RXS CVT Petrol10,24,7469,95,00029,746
Std 85 PS Diesel9,45,6638,95,00050,663
RXE 85 PS Diesel9,65,5609,09,00056,560
RXS 85 PS Diesel10,74,0349,95,00079,034
RXZ 85 PS Diesel11,65,23710,89,00076,237
RXZ 110 PS Diesel12,49,97611,79,00070,976
RXZ 110 PS AMT Diesel13,09,97012,33,00076,970
RXZ 110 PS AWD Diesel13,79,76112,79,0001,00,761


| Edited by: Manav Sinha
