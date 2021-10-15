Renault Duster RXZ SUV Receives a Price Cut of Rs 46,060, Now Costs Rs 10 Lakh

In a bid to attract customers during the ongoing festive season, French automaker Renault has slashed the prices of select variants of its popular SUV Duster. The Duster RXZ variant has received a price cut of Rs 46,060 and is now available at starting price of Rs 9,99,990 (ex-showroom), reported Carwale. The price cut is applicable on the 1.5-litre petrol variant of Duster RXZ and came into effect from October 12, 2021. The SUV comes loaded with all modern safety and convenience features and has a 1.5-litre petrol unit that’s equipped with abilities to deliver 105 bhp of power and 142 Nm of torque. The unit setup is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission gearbox.

Duster RXZ is also offered with a 1.3-litre turbo petrol unit that can produce up to 156 PS of power and 254Nm of torque. This unit is coupled with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Renault is also offering benefits of up to Rs 1.3 lakh on all other variants of Duster as part of its 10-year anniversary celebration in India. These benefits include a cash discount of Rs 50,000, a corporate discount of Rs 30,000 and exchange benefits of up to Rs 50,0000. The corporate discount will be applicable only to an approved list of corporate and public sector undertakings There’s also a special Rs 15,000 discount available for farmers, sarpanch and panchayat members.

The anniversary celebration benefits are also applicable to other models of the company, including Kwid, Kiger and Triber. The quantum of discount and additional benefits, however, varies from model to model.

Renault's entry-level car, Kwid has a cash discount of Rs 10,000 in addition to up to Rs 20,000 discount exchange benefits and Rs 10,000 corporate discount. The discounts go up to Rs 15,000 on Renault Triber coupled with additional benefits of up to Rs 35,000. The pre MY 21 models of the car get an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000.

While there's no cash discount or exchange benefits for Renault Kiger, it gets Rs 10,000 corporate discount across all variants in addition to loyalty benefits of up to Rs 950,000.

The discounted prices are applicable till October 31.

