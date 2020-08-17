Renault Duster SUV with 156 PS Turbocharged Petrol Engine Launched at Rs 10.49 Lakh

Renault India has launched the most powerful version of the Renault Duster SUV which comes with a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine. With this, the Renault Duster is not only the most powerful version of the SUV yet, but it also makes it the most powerful SUV in its segment in India. It comes in three variants offering a choice of two gearbox options. The turbocharged Duster with the 6-speed manual gearbox has been launched at Rs 10.49 lakh and the other variants with the 7-speed CVT gearbox start at Rs 12.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Renault, however, will continue to offer the Duster with the already existing 1.5-litre petrol engine which starts at Rs 8.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine is BS-VI emission norm compliant and makes 156 PS of power and 254 Nm of torque. The engine uses technologies like Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) and Dual Variable Valve Timing (VVT) for higher torque at lower rpm and reduced emissions. As per Renault, the Duster with the turbocharged engine will offer 16.5 kmpl with the manual transmission and 16.42 kmpl with the CVT gearbox.

This version of the Renault Duster can be spotted through a few design changes as well. This includes red accents on the front grille and on the boot lid, roof rails and fog lamp cover. There is also the tri-winged full chrome grille, dual-tone body colour front bumper which features skid plates, projector headlamps with LED DRLs. Lastly, it also gets the new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

There are some changes on the inside too as the Duster gets blacked-out interiors and it can now allow the user to pre-cool the cabin by remotely starting the engine and AC before entering the car using the key fob.