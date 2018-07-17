English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Renault Hits New Sales Record With Demand From Emerging Markets
Renault doubled its Brazilian market growth forecast to 10 percent, also raising Europe to 1.5 percent from 1 percent.
Renault Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Renault increased vehicle sales by 9.8 percent to a new record in the first half, the French carmaker said on Monday, helped by rebounding markets in Russia and South America as well as solid demand at home in Europe. Renault also raised its global auto market growth outlook to 3 percent from 2.5 percent, after reporting 2.07 million deliveries for the six months ended June 30. The carmaker reiterated a pledge to increase sales further in 2018, with recently updated models such as the no-frills Duster SUV driving demand. "The group is expected to reap the benefits of range renewal across all regions," it said.
European sales rose 4.4 percent to 1.07 million in the first half, outpacing the market's 2.8 percent expansion. Sales growth exceeded 15 percent in the Eurasia region including Russia and 18 percent in Latin America. Renault doubled its Brazilian market growth forecast to 10 percent, also raising Europe to 1.5 percent from 1 percent.
India and South Korea were weak spots, with sales down 19 percent and 25 percent respectively, hurt by stiffer Indian competition for the Kwid mini-SUV and an ageing lineup at Renault Samsung Motors. Iran sales fell 10.3 percent to 61,345 cars, impacted by the likelihood of renewed U.S. sanctions against the country.
Also Watch
European sales rose 4.4 percent to 1.07 million in the first half, outpacing the market's 2.8 percent expansion. Sales growth exceeded 15 percent in the Eurasia region including Russia and 18 percent in Latin America. Renault doubled its Brazilian market growth forecast to 10 percent, also raising Europe to 1.5 percent from 1 percent.
India and South Korea were weak spots, with sales down 19 percent and 25 percent respectively, hurt by stiffer Indian competition for the Kwid mini-SUV and an ageing lineup at Renault Samsung Motors. Iran sales fell 10.3 percent to 61,345 cars, impacted by the likelihood of renewed U.S. sanctions against the country.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone's Heartfelt Comment on Katrina Kaif's Birthday Picture Leaves Their Fans in Awe
- Rita Bhaduri Passes Away: She Was My Closest Competitor in FTII But It Didn't Colour Our Friendship, Says Azmi
- Triumph Street Triple RS Gets Two New Colour Options
- Rolls-Royce Unveils Hybrid Flying Taxi in Collaboration with Aston Martin, Joins Uber, Google
- POLL | Who Do You Think Should Come in India Test Side in Place of Saha?