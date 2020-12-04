Renault India Announces Concessional GST, Additional Discounts For the Differently-Abled in India

Renault India has announced that it will be offering the concessional GST rate of 18 percent, as directed by Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Heavy Industries towards specially-abled and differently-abled members of society. In addition to this, the company will also offer additional special segment discounts through all its dealer network in the country.

Under the scheme, all the Renault India dealerships will offer concessional GST rates and internal corporate discounts to specially-abled customers. The customers will be offered the waiver and additional discounts upon the successful processing of the necessary documentation. While the corporate discounts will be offered on all models, the GST waiver will be offered to the specially-abled customers on all sub 4-meter petrol vehicles, with an engine capacity of less than 1200cc.

Speaking about the initiative, Sudhir Malhotra, Head - Sales & Network, Renault India, said, “The specially-abled members of our society are important contributors and also valued customers for the fortitude that they exhibit in their daily lives. We at Renault India have taken the onus of commemorating their attitude and positivity, by offering them our products with the GST waiver as well as additional special segment discounts, in order to make our cars even more accessible. The Government of India has taken the responsibility of bettering the lives of the specially- abled in India and Renault India shares the same passion of helping transform their lives through this initiative.”

Customers will be eligible to a maximum discount on the Renault DUSTER, which is an amount of Rs. 30,000/- and on Renault KWID and Renault TRIBER a cash discount of Rs. 9000/-. There will be other attractive consumer schemes of the month that might be clubbed with the waiver.