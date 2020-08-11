Renault India Expands Network in India With 14 New Showrooms and 3 Workshops

Renault India announced the addition of 17 new sales and service touchpoints, which include 14 showrooms and 3 workshops across India. The new facilities are located in Himachal Pradesh (4 facilities), Telangana (3 facilities), Rajasthan (2 facilities), Uttar Pradesh (2 facilities), Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

With the inauguration of the new dealerships, Renault’s network has expanded to more than 390 sales and over 470 service touchpoints, which include over 200 Workshop On Wheels locations across the country.

Last month, Renault recorded sales of 6,422 units, depicting a 75.5 percent growth over last year.

“We have always taken concerted efforts to best serve our customers and expanding our dealership network is one of the ways we can cater more efficiently to our growing customer base. This has perfectly supplemented the host of attractive offers for customers, which include staggered payment schemes, deferred EMIs, cash offers, exchange benefits and special finance rates. At the same time, we worked closely with our dealer partners by offering special incentives, relaxation on targets, facilitated faster financial transactions and support in terms of inventory holding costs, which have helped to foster a stronger-than-ever business relationship, especially in these challenging times,” said Sudhir Malhotra, Head - Sales & Network, Renault India.

The newly inaugurated dealership facilities have been designed according to the RENAULTSTORE concept, a new generation of dealerships that Renault claims to have been conceptualized to best address the evolving needs of customers by highlighting the value of the brand, products, services and accessories in a modern and more effective manner.

Echoing these sentiments, Mr. Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, Dealer Principal, Prime Auto Cars Ltd. (Motherson Group), shared, “Our association with the Renault brand has strengthened over time and we are happy to grow our relationship with the opening of another showroom in Delhi, Renault Patparganj. We see tremendous growth for the Renault brand in India and look forward to adding more Renault dealerships in the future as well. We work as a team and the objective has always been to ensure unmatched customer satisfaction, which is central to what we do.”