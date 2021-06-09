Renault India Hikes Price of Select Cars by Upto Rs 39,000: Here's the New Model Wise Pricing

The coronavirus pandemic has hit almost all industries of the world, with a few bearing heavy losses. Auto industry is no different. With no or less production and a halt on purchase for months due to lockdown, the companies are now coming up with alternate ways to make up for the losses. Another factor affecting the price hikes by car manufacturers is the exchange-rate fluctuations and rising input and material costs. Owing to all these reason, Renault India has decided to make its selected models expensive, as per a report.

Let us look at the price hikes of these Renault Cars:

Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid is amongst the most popular models in the brand's lineup. The pricing of the 0.8-litre Std, RXE, RXL, and RXT versions has been revised by Rs 13,900, whereas the ex-showroom price of the Neotech RXL variant has been increased by Rs 7,095. The 1.0-litre petrol RXL manual, RXT Opt, RXT AMT Opt, and RXL AMT are now Rs 9,000 more expensive. The unique Neotech version, which is available in RXL trim with both manual and AMT transmissions, has been increased in price by Rs 7,095.

Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger's base price has risen from Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 5.64 lakh, a Rs 19,000 increase. The middle spec modelsget a Rs 9,000 price increase, whereas the higher-spec CVT-equipped RXT and RXZ trims have a hike of Rs 39,000. The highest-level Renault Kiger is now priced at Rs 10.08 lakh.

Renault Triber

Renault Triber was upgraded a few months ago with a few new features and a two-tone colour scheme. The base RXE trim has been increased by Rs 20,000 and now is offered for Rs 5.50 lakh. Additional trims – RXL, RXT, RXZ, and RXZ dual-tone – all see a Rs 13,200 price increase. The Triber MPV is fueled by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 71bhp and 96Nm torque and is paired to a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission.

Renault Duster

Renault Duster SUV has seen a cost increase of Rs 13,000 across all models. The Renault Duster now has a starting price of Rs 9.86 lakh, whereas the top-end variant costs Rs 14.25 lakh.

