Renault India Kick-Starts National Road Safety Week in Association With SIAM-SAFE
National Road Safety Week will focus on the importance and need to follow traffic rules, including traffic lights, speed limits, pedestrian crossing rules, and wearing seat-belts while driving a car, amongst others.
Renault Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
In a bid to spread awareness on road safety, Renault has initiated a National Road Safety Week in association with India’s apex automobile industry body SIAM-SAFE (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers-Society of Automotive Fitness and Environment) across the country from April 23 – April 30. In line with this year’s theme of ‘SADAK SURAKSH-JEEVAN RAKSHA, Renault India will conduct road safety awareness campaigns in all Renault dealerships across the country. Renault has also organized car safety checkups and will offer discounts on safety parts, accessories and tyres to all its customers.
National Road Safety Week will focus on the importance and need to follow traffic rules, including traffic lights, speed limits, pedestrian crossing rules, and wearing seat-belts while driving a car, amongst others. Activities such as education programs for drivers, training workshops and modules aiming to increase road safety awareness among school children would also be a part of this road safety week. As a responsible corporate entity, Renault India is driving this initiative to emphasize and to highlight how by adopting simple rules, people can curb the carnage and make the roads safer.
During this week-long initiative, Renault India’s network of dealerships across India will interact with customers to increase awareness on road safety, highlight the major causes for road accidents and the best ways to prevent them. The activities include displaying safety banners, road signs, distribution of pamphlets related to road safety. The dealerships will also screen road safety films in their customer lounges and will also organize rallies to encourage more people to obey traffic rules.
During the National Road Safety Week, Renault India customers can avail up to 15% discount on safety parts & accessories, get special offers on tyres, and get comprehensive safety car check-ups.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
