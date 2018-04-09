Renault India Offers 4 Years or 1 Lakh Km Warranty on Kwid

Renault Kwid Live For More Reloaded 2018 Edition. (Photo: Renault India)

Renault India, has announced a category first warranty - 4 years or upto 100,000 Km (whichever is earlier) along with Road side assistance on Renault Kwid. This includes standard warranty of 2 year/50,000 Km and extended warranty of 2 year/50,000 Km. Renault Kwid has proved a game-changer and volume driver for Renault India, selling more than 2.2 lakh vehicles since the start of sales.Furthermore, Renault India has also introduced an attractive offering on its Renault SECURE program (Extended Vehicle Warranty and Road side Assistance). Customers can now extend the warranty coverage upto 5 Years or 100,000 Kms (whichever is earlier) along with Road side assistance on all Renault India cars including Captur, Kwid, Duster, and Lodgy at a nominal cost.Renault India has undertaken many first-of-its-kind after-sales initiatives to offer a seamless brand ownership experience to its customers. These include - Renault SECURE, Renault ASSIST, Workshop on Wheels (WoW), Passion on Wheels (PoW), customer apps and regular customer service camps.Renault India marked in presence in India with the launch of the Duster SUV, which is the only compact SUV in India to come with a four-wheel drive system. Not only this, the Renault Duster also looks beefy and attracts a lot of SUV loving audience.While the Renault Duster alone held the flag of Renault India high for quite some time, the legacy was taken forward by Renault Kwid – the compact hatchback that was designed with inspiration from Duster itself. The Kwid range comprises of the 0.8L, 1.0L MT, 1.0L AMT and CLIMBER versions.Renault Kwid has proved to be an incredibly successful product for the French automaker, selling more than 5000 units regularly on a monthly basis, making it the second most successful compact hatchback in India after Maruti Suzuki Alto. The Kwid price starts at Rs 2.58 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in India.