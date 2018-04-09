English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Renault India Offers 4 Years or 1 Lakh Km Warranty on Kwid
Renault Kwid has proved a game-changer and volume driver for Renault India, selling more than 2.2 lakh vehicles since the start of sales.
Renault Kwid 1.0. (Photo: News18.com)
Renault India, has announced a category first warranty - 4 years or upto 100,000 Km (whichever is earlier) along with Road side assistance on Renault Kwid. This includes standard warranty of 2 year/50,000 Km and extended warranty of 2 year/50,000 Km. Renault Kwid has proved a game-changer and volume driver for Renault India, selling more than 2.2 lakh vehicles since the start of sales.
Furthermore, Renault India has also introduced an attractive offering on its Renault SECURE program (Extended Vehicle Warranty and Road side Assistance). Customers can now extend the warranty coverage upto 5 Years or 100,000 Kms (whichever is earlier) along with Road side assistance on all Renault India cars including Captur, Kwid, Duster, and Lodgy at a nominal cost.
Renault Kwid Live For More Reloaded 2018 Edition. (Photo: Renault India)
Renault India has undertaken many first-of-its-kind after-sales initiatives to offer a seamless brand ownership experience to its customers. These include - Renault SECURE, Renault ASSIST, Workshop on Wheels (WoW), Passion on Wheels (PoW), customer apps and regular customer service camps.
Renault India marked in presence in India with the launch of the Duster SUV, which is the only compact SUV in India to come with a four-wheel drive system. Not only this, the Renault Duster also looks beefy and attracts a lot of SUV loving audience.
Also Read: Honda Grazia Achieves 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark in Five Months!
While the Renault Duster alone held the flag of Renault India high for quite some time, the legacy was taken forward by Renault Kwid – the compact hatchback that was designed with inspiration from Duster itself. The Kwid range comprises of the 0.8L, 1.0L MT, 1.0L AMT and CLIMBER versions.
Renault Kwid has proved to be an incredibly successful product for the French automaker, selling more than 5000 units regularly on a monthly basis, making it the second most successful compact hatchback in India after Maruti Suzuki Alto. The Kwid price starts at Rs 2.58 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in India.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
Furthermore, Renault India has also introduced an attractive offering on its Renault SECURE program (Extended Vehicle Warranty and Road side Assistance). Customers can now extend the warranty coverage upto 5 Years or 100,000 Kms (whichever is earlier) along with Road side assistance on all Renault India cars including Captur, Kwid, Duster, and Lodgy at a nominal cost.
Renault Kwid Live For More Reloaded 2018 Edition. (Photo: Renault India)
Renault India has undertaken many first-of-its-kind after-sales initiatives to offer a seamless brand ownership experience to its customers. These include - Renault SECURE, Renault ASSIST, Workshop on Wheels (WoW), Passion on Wheels (PoW), customer apps and regular customer service camps.
Renault India marked in presence in India with the launch of the Duster SUV, which is the only compact SUV in India to come with a four-wheel drive system. Not only this, the Renault Duster also looks beefy and attracts a lot of SUV loving audience.
Also Read: Honda Grazia Achieves 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark in Five Months!
While the Renault Duster alone held the flag of Renault India high for quite some time, the legacy was taken forward by Renault Kwid – the compact hatchback that was designed with inspiration from Duster itself. The Kwid range comprises of the 0.8L, 1.0L MT, 1.0L AMT and CLIMBER versions.
Renault Kwid has proved to be an incredibly successful product for the French automaker, selling more than 5000 units regularly on a monthly basis, making it the second most successful compact hatchback in India after Maruti Suzuki Alto. The Kwid price starts at Rs 2.58 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in India.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|10
|4
|5
|19
|1
|Australia
|39
|33
|34
|106
|2
|England
|22
|25
|16
|63
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|9
|6
|23
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Scotland
|6
|8
|11
|25
|8
|Wales
|6
|6
|4
|16
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|2
|5
|12
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|13
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|14
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|16
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|18
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|20
|Nigeria
|0
|2
|0
|2
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Flipkart Apple Week Sale Last Day: All Discounts, Cashbacks on iPhones, iPads, AirPods And More
- Kawasaki Ninja 400 vs KTM RC 390 Spec Comparison: Features, Price & More
- Not Anushka Shetty, Prabhas To Marry Chiranjeevi's Niece Niharika Konidela?
- How a Kerala Artist's 'Angry Hanuman' Became a Rage on India's Roads
- SOTY 2: KJo Announces Commencement of Tiger Shroff Starrer, Shares When Final Cast Will be Revealed