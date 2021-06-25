Renault Introduces Mobile Showroom in Rural Cities to Expand Reach in India

In order to strengthen its presence in rural markets, Renault India has introduced ‘Rural Float’, an initiative to cater to customers across Rural India. The ‘Rural Float’ is a fully functional mobile showroom, that has been designed to provide a complete Renault experience to the existing and potential customers. More than 233 towns across the country, especially in the rural markets had experienced and witnessed the flavoursome initiative by Renault India.

Commencing its journey from Haryana in the North, Bihar in the East, Madhya Pradesh in the West, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the South and Rajasthan in the Central, the mobile showroom has covered 233 towns across 13 States pan India in the country, traveling more than 40,000 kms over a period of three months. The ‘Rural Float’ is a one-of-a-kind innovative nationwide customer focused initiative during which around 2700 test drives were facilated to customers in the remote areas, who got a chance to witness and experience Renault India’s breakthrough product range and take home a unique experience.

Also Watch:

Besides displaying the complete Renault product range including Kwid and Triber, several fun-filled activities were also organized for customers making it an exciting and cherishing experience. Renault, through this initiative, has reached out to more than 23,000 potential customers in markets like Rajasthan, Telangana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana. The ‘Rural Float’ also acted as a one-stop shop for enabling customers and prospects to connect with Renault for any product related enquiries or new bookings.

Currently, Renault India has more than 500 sales and service touchpoints in India, which include 200+ Workshop On Wheels locations across the country

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here