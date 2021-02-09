Renault Kiger Compact SUV Mass Production Begins at Chennai Facility, First Unit Rolled Out

Renault India has commenced the mass production of its brand new compact SUV Renault KIGER at its world leading manufacturing facility in Chennai. Dispatches have also started to Renault’s network of more than 500 dealerships across India. Renault KIGER is the latest in the line of revolutionary products to be first launched in India, followed by other markets.

The subcompact SUV Kiger was revealed in its production form by Renault India a few days back. The model will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Nissan Magnite and the Mahindra XUV300. The Kiger SUV seen in the image is equipped with all the required features and is the top-end RXZ variant.

The Kiger car is Renault’s third India-specific product after the Renault Kwid and the Renault Triber. The Renault Kiger is highlighted by a sculpted bonnet, 3D graphic finished grille and three LED headlights which are separately encased in a chrome octagonal unit with pure vision and a chrome reflector. The vehicle also comes with a floating roof, aerodynamic spoiler and diamond-cut alloy wheels. The interior of the car gets a full black cabin with grey for some part of the dashboard and a fully digital instrument TFT cluster.

The model is being offered with two petrol engines - one is the 1.0-litre HRA three-cylinder turbo petrol producing 98bhp/160Nm and can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT. While the other option is of 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 71bhp/96Nm and can be used with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.