Renault Kiger RXT (O) Variant Launched as Carmaker Completes 10 Years in India

Renault India has completed 10 years of operations in the country. The French carmaker has launched new RXT (O) variant of the newly launched Renault KIGER along with several schemes & promotions for all the existing and potential customers in the month of August 2021 to mark the occasion. Under the ‘Freedom Carnival’, Renault is offering additional benefits to the customers booking Renault cars during the 10 day period, that culminates into the Independence day on 15th August.

The ‘Freedom Carnival’ is applicable from August 6th to 15th across India except Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Kerala. For these States, specific offers with maximum benefits upto INR 90,000 have been launched to celebrate the festive fervour during the upcoming festivals of Ganesh Chathurthi and Onam.

These additional benefits are over and above the offers valid throughout the month. Apart from the announced offers in the form of cash offers and exchange bonus, the company has also announced the Buy Now, Pay in 2022 scheme on the purchase of Kwid, Triber and Kiger, wherein the buyers can opt for a new Renault vehicle now and start paying EMIs after 6 months.

As for the newly launched variant, the Renault KIGER RXT(O) will be available in 1.0L Energy Engine in both MT and AMT transmissions. The RXT(O) variant will get some of the customer favorite premium features from the RXZ variant such as the Tri-octa LED Pure Vision Headlamps and 40.64 cm Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels at a more affordable price point.

The cabin gets the Wireless Smartphone Replication function has been extended to the RXT(O) variant, enabling the passengers to connect their smartphones to the 20.32 cm Display Link Floating Touchscreen. It also gets PM2.5 filter for air purification inside the cabin.

Renault is also among the first manufacturers in India to launch a vehicle scrappage program called ReLIVE. This program presents an opportunity to customers looking forward to exchanging their End of Life vehicles with new Renault cars and provides the best scrappage value courtesy the additional scrappage benefits being offered by the company. Renault has been able to sell more than 7,00,000 vehicles in India during this decade.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here