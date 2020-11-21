Renault Kiger SUV Confirmed to Make Its International Debut in India, Global Launch to Follow

Renault India has confirmed to introduce its upcoming B-SUV Kiger in India first followed by the global launch. Just like the Kwid and Triber, the Kiger will make its international debut in India and will be based on the Triber's platform. Renault will also introduce an all-new global engine with Renault Kiger. Renault has shared a first glimpse into Kiger with the Renault Kiger show car, on which Renault’s new SUV is designed and developed.

Renault Kiger show car is a collaboration between the Corporate design teams in France and Renault India design.

The production-ready Renault Kiger will have about 80% similarity to the show car in terms of design, and will come loaded with several features which will include some best-in-class offerings. Renault will also launch an all-new turbo engine with Renault Kiger.

Commenting on the new product planned for India, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, shared, “We are delighted to announce that the global launch of Renault KIGER will be in India, after which it will be launched in other markets across the world. After KWID and TRIBER, Renault KIGER is the third global car from Groupe Renault to be launched in India first, followed by other markets."

He further added, "In a short span of time, Renault has already crossed the 6,50,000 sales milestone in India and we look forward to continue on this progressive journey with Renault KIGER.”

Called “California Dream” as well as “Aurora Borealis”, the Renault Kiger show car body color shows changing blue and purple hues, depending on the angle and light. It also gets a two-level of full LED headlights and a neon indicator light. At the back, rear LED lighting signature makes the car recognizable with double “C” shaped tail lamps.