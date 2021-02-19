Renault Kiger SUV: Here’s the Complete Accessory List for Interior and Exterior with Price

French auto major Renault's Kiger marked its India debut on February 15. The sub-4m SUV is offered at an introductory price of Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It comes in four variants – RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ, respectively. Currently, it comes with two engine options – a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. While the former can be mated to either a five-speed MT or an AMT gearbox, the latter gets an option between a five-speed MT and a five-speed CVT.

The company, to sweeten the deal further, has announced a host of accessories that could be purchased to additionally add some bling and functionality to it. In the exterior department, Renault, for now, has rolled out 27 items, while the interior adds an extra item to stand at 28.

Here’s a detailed list of the items with pricing.

Exterior individual merchandise items:

Accessory name Price * 16-inch alloy wheels (RXE, RXL and RXT) Rs 7,450 each Alloy wheel inserts (RXZ) Rs 750 Anti-slip dashboard mat Rs 189 Black bumper corner protector Rs 850 Chrome bumper corner protector Rs 1,524 Body decals (Light and Dark body) Rs 5,500 Body side cladding with chrome Rs 4,690 Body cover Rs 1,900 - Rs 3,200 Chrome outside door handle Rs 1,092 Door visor Rs 1,950 - Rs 2,800 Front bumper chrome Rs 780 Front grille chrome inserts: 2 lines (RXE) Rs 1,350 Front grille chrome liner Rs 980 Front grille chrome garnish Rs 1,600 Front parking sensor Rs 2,489 Window frame kit Rs 1,900 ORVM chrome garnish Rs 620 Mud flaps (front and rear) Rs 410 - Rs 470 Mud flap kit Rs 750 Tailgate chrome Rs 1,800 Rear bumper chrome Rs 650 Boot sill guard Rs 1,490 Roof carrier (RXT and RXZ) Rs 9,990 Functional roof rails (RXE and RXL) Rs 8,990 Valve cap Rs 120 Door edge guard Rs 290 Licence plate holder Rs 499

Interior individual merchandise items:

Accessory name Price * Coat hanger Rs 1,870 Armrest console organiser Rs 790 3D floor mat Rs 3,490 Designer floor mat Rs 2,990 Floor mat Rs 1,100 - Rs 1,900 IRVM back cover (RXL, RXT, and RXZ) Rs 361 Laptop tray Rs 5,710 Night vision IRVM (RXE) Rs 330 Trunk light (RXT and RXZ) Rs 2,220 Mood lighting Rs 3,200 Philips Air purifier Rs 15,726 Sun blinds Rs 2,800 Roof lamp chrome kit (RXT and RXZ) Rs 639 Seat covers (RXE and RXL) Rs 8,900 Steering wheel cover (RXE and RXL) Rs 783 Dash camera with display (RXE and RXL) Rs 7,013 IRVM with camera (RXE and RXL) Rs 13,500 Mobile holder Rs 550 USB charger Rs 990 Tyre inflator Rs 2,800 Tissue box Rs 70 - Rs 832 Document folder Rs 323 Neck and seatbelt pad kit Rs 1,056 Cushion pillows Rs 863 Keychain Rs 118 Paper freshener Rs 105 Air freshener Rs 366 Trunk organiser Rs 1,080

Please note: The prices mentioned above are for reference only, we request you to contact the nearest Renault dealership for updated prices. The prices mentioned are inclusive of fitment charges but exclude painting and other charges.