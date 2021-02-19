News18 Logo

Renault Kiger SUV: Here's the Complete Accessory List for Interior and Exterior with Price
2-MIN READ

Renault Kiger SUV: Here’s the Complete Accessory List for Interior and Exterior with Price

Renault Kiger SUV. (Photo: Renault)

The Renault Kiger SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

French auto major Renault's Kiger marked its India debut on February 15. The sub-4m SUV is offered at an introductory price of Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It comes in four variants – RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ, respectively. Currently, it comes with two engine options – a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. While the former can be mated to either a five-speed MT or an AMT gearbox, the latter gets an option between a five-speed MT and a five-speed CVT.

The company, to sweeten the deal further, has announced a host of accessories that could be purchased to additionally add some bling and functionality to it. In the exterior department, Renault, for now, has rolled out 27 items, while the interior adds an extra item to stand at 28.

Here’s a detailed list of the items with pricing.

Exterior individual merchandise items:

Accessory namePrice *
16-inch alloy wheels (RXE, RXL and RXT)Rs 7,450 each
Alloy wheel inserts (RXZ)Rs 750
Anti-slip dashboard matRs 189
Black bumper corner protectorRs 850
Chrome bumper corner protectorRs 1,524
Body decals (Light and Dark body)Rs 5,500
Body side cladding with chromeRs 4,690
Body coverRs 1,900 - Rs 3,200
Chrome outside door handleRs 1,092
Door visorRs 1,950 - Rs 2,800
Front bumper chromeRs 780
Front grille chrome inserts: 2 lines (RXE)Rs 1,350
Front grille chrome linerRs 980
Front grille chrome garnishRs 1,600
Front parking sensorRs 2,489
Window frame kitRs 1,900
ORVM chrome garnishRs 620
Mud flaps (front and rear)Rs 410 - Rs 470
Mud flap kitRs 750
Tailgate chromeRs 1,800
Rear bumper chromeRs 650
Boot sill guardRs 1,490
Roof carrier (RXT and RXZ)Rs 9,990
Functional roof rails (RXE and RXL)Rs 8,990
Valve capRs 120
Door edge guardRs 290
Licence plate holderRs 499

Interior individual merchandise items:

Accessory namePrice *
Coat hangerRs 1,870
Armrest console organiserRs 790
3D floor matRs 3,490
Designer floor matRs 2,990
Floor matRs 1,100 - Rs 1,900
IRVM back cover (RXL, RXT, and RXZ)Rs 361
Laptop trayRs 5,710
Night vision IRVM (RXE)Rs 330
Trunk light (RXT and RXZ)Rs 2,220
Mood lightingRs 3,200
Philips Air purifierRs 15,726
Sun blindsRs 2,800
Roof lamp chrome kit (RXT and RXZ)Rs 639
Seat covers (RXE and RXL)Rs 8,900
Steering wheel cover (RXE and RXL)Rs 783
Dash camera with display (RXE and RXL)Rs 7,013
IRVM with camera (RXE and RXL)Rs 13,500
Mobile holderRs 550
USB chargerRs 990
Tyre inflatorRs 2,800
Tissue boxRs 70 - Rs 832
Document folderRs 323
Neck and seatbelt pad kitRs 1,056
Cushion pillowsRs 863
KeychainRs 118
Paper freshenerRs 105
Air freshenerRs 366
Trunk organiserRs 1,080

Please note: The prices mentioned above are for reference only, we request you to contact the nearest Renault dealership for updated prices. The prices mentioned are inclusive of fitment charges but exclude painting and other charges.


