Renault Kiger SUV: Here’s the Complete Accessory List for Interior and Exterior with Price

French auto major Renault's Kiger marked its India debut on February 15. The sub-4m SUV is offered at an introductory price of Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It comes in four variants – RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ, respectively. Currently, it comes with two engine options – a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. While the former can be mated to either a five-speed MT or an AMT gearbox, the latter gets an option between a five-speed MT and a five-speed CVT.
The company, to sweeten the deal further, has announced a host of accessories that could be purchased to additionally add some bling and functionality to it. In the exterior department, Renault, for now, has rolled out 27 items, while the interior adds an extra item to stand at 28.
Here’s a detailed list of the items with pricing.
Exterior individual merchandise items:
Accessory name
Price *
16-inch alloy wheels (RXE, RXL and RXT)
Rs 7,450 each
Alloy wheel inserts (RXZ)
Rs 750
Anti-slip dashboard mat
Rs 189
Black bumper corner protector
Rs 850
Chrome bumper corner protector
Rs 1,524
Body decals (Light and Dark body)
Rs 5,500
Body side cladding with chrome
Rs 4,690
Body cover
Rs 1,900 - Rs 3,200
Chrome outside door handle
Rs 1,092
Door visor
Rs 1,950 - Rs 2,800
Front bumper chrome
Rs 780
Front grille chrome inserts: 2 lines (RXE)
Rs 1,350
Front grille chrome liner
Rs 980
Front grille chrome garnish
Rs 1,600
Front parking sensor
Rs 2,489
Window frame kit
Rs 1,900
ORVM chrome garnish
Rs 620
Mud flaps (front and rear)
Rs 410 - Rs 470
Mud flap kit
Rs 750
Tailgate chrome
Rs 1,800
Rear bumper chrome
Rs 650
Boot sill guard
Rs 1,490
Roof carrier (RXT and RXZ)
Rs 9,990
Functional roof rails (RXE and RXL)
Rs 8,990
Valve cap
Rs 120
Door edge guard
Rs 290
Licence plate holder
Rs 499
Interior individual merchandise items:
Accessory name
Price *
Coat hanger
Rs 1,870
Armrest console organiser
Rs 790
3D floor mat
Rs 3,490
Designer floor mat
Rs 2,990
Floor mat
Rs 1,100 - Rs 1,900
IRVM back cover (RXL, RXT, and RXZ)
Rs 361
Laptop tray
Rs 5,710
Night vision IRVM (RXE)
Rs 330
Trunk light (RXT and RXZ)
Rs 2,220
Mood lighting
Rs 3,200
Philips Air purifier
Rs 15,726
Sun blinds
Rs 2,800
Roof lamp chrome kit (RXT and RXZ)
Rs 639
Seat covers (RXE and RXL)
Rs 8,900
Steering wheel cover (RXE and RXL)
Rs 783
Dash camera with display (RXE and RXL)
Rs 7,013
IRVM with camera (RXE and RXL)
Rs 13,500
Mobile holder
Rs 550
USB charger
Rs 990
Tyre inflator
Rs 2,800
Tissue box
Rs 70 - Rs 832
Document folder
Rs 323
Neck and seatbelt pad kit
Rs 1,056
Cushion pillows
Rs 863
Keychain
Rs 118
Paper freshener
Rs 105
Air freshener
Rs 366
Trunk organiser
Rs 1,080
Also Watch:
Please note: The prices mentioned above are for reference only, we request you to contact the nearest Renault dealership for updated prices. The prices mentioned are inclusive of fitment charges but exclude painting and other charges.