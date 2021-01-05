Renault Kiger to Make Global Debut in India on January 28, to Compete With Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue

Group Renault has announced that it will be globally premiering the eagerly awaited Renault Kiger in India on January 28, 2021. Claimed by the company as a car that will revolutionise the B-SUV segment in India, the Renault Kiger will first be launched in India. Its launch will then take place in other international markets. Renault has already showcased the concept version of the Kiger.

Built on the CMFA+ Platform, Renault Kiger will come loaded with several smart attributes and features which will include some best-in-class offerings that will complement the design and styling of the car, as per a statement released by the company.

The Renault Kiger will be powered by an all-new turbo engine and will compete in the B-SUV segment which means, it will compete against the likes of the newly launched and its cousin offering the Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV300.

Also Watch:

The Renault Kiger is a collaboration between the Corporate design teams in France and Renault India design. The Kiger will be the third global car from Groupe Renault to be launched in India first, followed by other markets.