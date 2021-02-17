Renault Kiger vs Nissan Magnite Spec Comparison: Design, Cabin, Features and More

The compact SUV segment in India just grew bigger after Renault recently launched the Kiger in Inda. 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of sub-4 metre SUV goes all the way up to Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. As per the company, the bookings for the car has started as well. The launch of Kiger has made the rivalry in the segment interesting as it positions itself among the more affordable offerings out there. Its rivals in the Indian market include the Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue among others. Hence, here's how to car locks horns with the recently-launched Nissa Magnite.

Nissan Magnite Design

The design is quite clever. The combination of a large grille with slim lights makes the car appear bigger at first glance. The same effect comes with the excess use of the body cladding on the sides and the overly sized wheel arches which give the car some muscle, but after a few glances, it felt like it could have used bigger wheels.

The car looks proportionate from the back and the silver skid plate will make it stand out of the crowd. Overall, it’s a smart-looking SUV. The fact that it has a massive ground clearance only adds to the stance and ‘big-SUV’ looks of the Magnite.

In terms of styling, the compactSUV is well proportioned and has a muscular stance thatis accentuated by its strong body lines. Some of the Magnite’s stand-out design features include the L-shaped LED DRLs, swept-back headlights, large octagonal grille, thick C-pillars, haunches above the rear, and the black body cladding that goes around the SUV.

Renault Kiger SUV. (Photo: Renault)

Renault Kiger Design

The Kiger gets a sculpted bonnet and an imposing bumper and has a high ground clearance (205 mm) and functional roof bars. Higher in the trim line, the Kiger sits on a set of 16-inch alloy wheels that have a black diamond-cut finish. At the front, the car comes with a honeycomb grille. The upper strip formed by the front grille and the LED daytime running lights positioned at both ends. All-new LED taillights light up the rear of the car.

Nissan Magnite. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Nissan Magnite Interiors

The dash on the Magnite is dominated by a large touchscreen infotainment system which comes with wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay. Adding to the wireless list of features that the car has, you also have a wireless charging pad. However, it is operated manually so it’s not an automatic one like you would see in a Hyundai, keep that in mind. Then you also have the big digital instrument cluster in front of you which has really nice animations, is colourful, and is helpful as it shows all the information that you would need.

Renault Kiger Interiors

The KIGER’S high, wide centre console is focused around a large 20.32 cm floating touch screen that features wireless smartphone replication for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto at higher trims. The system not only offers voice recognition through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto but also Bluetooth connectivity that can pair with up to five devices, a USB socket for faster charging and a built-in MP4 video player.

Nissan Magnite Features

In top-rung variant, the Magnite gets a long equipment list that includes LED bi-projector headlamps with LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, electrically adjustable and foldable wing mirrors, roof-rails as well as front and rear faux skid plates.

Furthermore, it also gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a segment-first wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 7.0-inch TFT display for instrument cluster, voice recognition technology, push-button start, cruise control, a 360-degree around view camera, tyre pressure-monitor and all-black interior.

Renault Kiger Features

The Kiger provide a boot capacity of 405 litres which extends to 879 litres with the second row folded. There is a total onboard capacity of 29L including four 1L water bottle holders and 2 cup holders. The central armrest hides a 7.5-litre storage space while the glove compartment has an unprecedented volume of 10.5 litres.

At higher trim levels, the driver has access to MULTI-SENSE settings to select different driving modes. Multi-Skin 17.78 cm Reconfigurable TFT cluster changes its colour and widget configuration according to the mode selected, displaying useful information relevant to selected driving mode.

The KIGER gets an Auditorium 3D Sound system by Arkamys. All in all, there are eight onboard speakers (four boomers, four tweeters). Another new feature available at higher trim levels is the white ambient lighting in the passenger compartment. The cockpit features back-lit steering wheel controls. Kiger will also feature a first in segment PM2.5 Clean Air Filter.

Nissan Magnite Engine

Under the hood, the Magnite comes with the choice of two petrol engines. This includes a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine producing 72hp and a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder,turbo-petrol unit (HRA0) that churns out 100hp and 160Nm of torque. Nissan is not going to offer a diesel engine with the Magnite.

In terms of transmission, both engines come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The turbo-petrol additionally gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox.

Renault Kiger Engine

The KIGER is fitted with a three-cylinder turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine, with a power output of 100 Ps and a torque of 160 Nm (available from 3,200 rpm). It boasts a fuel economy of 20 km/litre consumption. The 1.0-litre 100 Ps turbocharged engine is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. An X-TRONIC automatic continuously variable transmission will be available shortly after the KIGER’S commercial launch.

The ENERGY 1.0-litre 72 Ps and 96 Nm naturally aspirated engine is also available in the KIGER range, with either a five-speed manual or the EASY-R five-speed robotised gearbox AMT.