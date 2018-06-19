English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Renault Kwid Based MPV Spotted Testing, Price Expected to be Under Rs 6 Lakh
Renault is working on a seven-seater MPV that will be priced lower than the Renault Lodgy and will be based on the Kwid hatchback.
Renault Kwid based MPV has been spotted testing. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/HV Kumar)
Renault has tasted success in their sales unlike ever before with the introduction of the Kwid and now, the company seems to be aiming for another similar run in the Indian market. Pictures have surfaced online of a new vehicle that Renault is testing under the codename of ‘RBC’, which is expected to based on the Renault Kwid’s platform. The 7-seater MPV will be the second such offering in the Indian market by the French automaker after the Renault Lodgy.
The Kwid is based on Renault’s CMF-A platform and the 7-seater MPV will be based on the CMF-A+ platform which is expected to be a slightly tweaked version of the existing platform, capable of supporting a longer wheelbase but keeping the overall length of the vehicle to under 4 metres. This will help the company price the MPV a lot more aggressively and position it below the Renault Lodgy and offer it as an alternative to the likes of hatchbacks in the country.
The test vehicle was clicked in a completely camouflaged state but it can be expected to carry a butch design language which helps the car appear bigger – something which worked in favour of the Kwid as well. Also, given that it is based on the Kwid platform and is going to be priced lower than the Lodgy, it could be a product in the same price segment as the Datsun Go+, bringing our expectation of the car's price to be under Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).
We are a long way from knowing the mechanical specifications of the car yet, but it won’t be wrong to expect that Renault could offer Kwid’s engine in a turbocharged state of tune in order to let it carry around the extra weight of a bigger body. And similarly, Renault could offer the car with the touchscreen infotainment system which is also currently available in almost all their models in India like the Renault Kwid, Duster, Lodgy, and Captur.
Renault Kwid based MPV has been spotted testing. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/HV Kumar)
Also Watch
The Kwid is based on Renault’s CMF-A platform and the 7-seater MPV will be based on the CMF-A+ platform which is expected to be a slightly tweaked version of the existing platform, capable of supporting a longer wheelbase but keeping the overall length of the vehicle to under 4 metres. This will help the company price the MPV a lot more aggressively and position it below the Renault Lodgy and offer it as an alternative to the likes of hatchbacks in the country.
The test vehicle was clicked in a completely camouflaged state but it can be expected to carry a butch design language which helps the car appear bigger – something which worked in favour of the Kwid as well. Also, given that it is based on the Kwid platform and is going to be priced lower than the Lodgy, it could be a product in the same price segment as the Datsun Go+, bringing our expectation of the car's price to be under Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).
We are a long way from knowing the mechanical specifications of the car yet, but it won’t be wrong to expect that Renault could offer Kwid’s engine in a turbocharged state of tune in order to let it carry around the extra weight of a bigger body. And similarly, Renault could offer the car with the touchscreen infotainment system which is also currently available in almost all their models in India like the Renault Kwid, Duster, Lodgy, and Captur.
Renault Kwid based MPV has been spotted testing. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/HV Kumar)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New 2019 Suzuki Jimny SUV Officially Revealed in Images
- Trump Told Apple CEO iPhones Will be Spared from China Tariffs: Report
- Tesla's Elon Musk Emails Staff Alleging Employee 'Sabotage'
- Arjun Tendulkar Won't Get Special Treatment Says U-19 Bowling Coach
- Meghan Markle Receives Mixed Reactions for her Oscar de la Renta Dress