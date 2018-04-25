Renault Kwid Climber Limited Edition Launched in South Africa

Renault Kwid Climber. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Renault India)

French carmaker Renault has launched the Kwid Climber limited edition model in South Africa. Restricted to only 200 units, the car is priced at ZAR 148,900 and is available in Electric Blue and Planet Grey colour options. Designed and developed by Renault’s design studios in Mumbai and Chennai, It is basically a cosmetic job on the Kwid and comes with orange accents throughout the body and the cabin. There have been no mechanical updates in the car and no technological additions either.Overall, it gives the car a more SUV-like appearance which has been the Kwid’s biggest attraction. The car gets orange exterior mirrors, rugged fog lamp housings, and silver finish with orange highlights on the front bumper. It also gets roof rails get matching orange detailing and limited edition 6-spoke alloy wheels.Inside the cabin, the car gets piano black centre fascia along with orange contours. It also features orange highlights on the door trims, side air vents, gear knob and upholstery as well.Under the hood, the Kwid Climber is powered by 1.0 L petrol engine that produces 50 kW and 91 Nm of torque. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The Renault Kwid that is sold in South Africa is imported from India.