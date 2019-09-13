Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range

A due facelift for the Kwid which has been Renault’s pipeline is expected to be launched in India later this month. The hatchback is one of the most anticipated cars for the Indian market and the company recently amped up the excitement by launching its electric cousin in the flesh in China.

Called the City K-ZE in China, the concept of the electric Kwid was first showcased in 2018 and needless to say, it shares plenty of design cues with the gasoline sibling that is inbound. The electric City KZ-E boasts of a claimed range of 271 km. However, the parameters were set using the NDEC cycle which might not reflect its real-world performance. Nonetheless, a range north of 200km can perfectly fit the bill.

All that range comes from a 26.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack that powers an electric motor at the front producing 43.3bhp and 125Nm of torque. The car has been built on the same CMF-A platform that also underpins the Kwid sold in India. However, major tweaks have been done to house the new electric powertrain and battery.

The battery supports both AC and DC fast charging. With a 6.6kWh AC power source, the City can be charged from empty to full in four hours. A DC charger can top the battery from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

On the inside, the electric Kwid gets new features including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports 4G WiFi connectivity, online music and remote vehicle telemetry accessible with a smartphone.

The base variant of the City has been launched in China at 61,800 yuan which roughly converts to Rs 6.22 lakh in India. Given the unlikely instance of Renault leaving the price untouched, at such a price, the car could spur a change when it arrives in 2022.

