Renault Kwid Facelift Launched in India at Rs 2.83 Lakh
On the outside, the Kwid largely derives styling cues from its electric sibling that was recently launched in China at Rs 6.22 lakh.
Renault Kwid Facelift. (Image source: Renault)
Renault has launched the Kwid facelift in India at Rs 2.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The car goes on sale in five trims that include two petrol engine options. Bookings have also opened online on the company's website at Rs 5,000.
On the outside, the Kwid largely derives styling cues from its electric sibling that was recently launched in China at Rs 6.22 lakh. It sports a split headlamp setup similar to the recently launched MG Hector and Tata Harrier SUVs.
The car is on offer with six interior paint options including Zanskar Blue, Fiery Red, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze and Electric Blue. Compared to the outgoing model, the new Kwid gets a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay that it shares with the Tribler MPV. The instrument cluster too is derived from the Triber with a digital cluster that includes a tachometer.
Mechanically, the car remains the same with the 800-cc unit that delivers 54hp and 72Nm of torque and a 1.0-litre block that churns out 68hp and 91 Nm of torque. The car has been launched a day after Maruti Suzuki launched a new rival for the Kwid, the S-Presso which was launched at Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
