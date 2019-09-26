Take the pledge to vote

Renault Kwid Facelift Teased Ahead of Launch, Launch Likely in October

While there’s not much clarity on the interior changes, the new Kwid will most likely ship with the Triber’s LED instrument cluster and 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

September 26, 2019
Renault Kwid Facelift Teased Ahead of Launch, Launch Likely in October
Kwid Facelift. (Image source: Renault)
Renault is most likely to drop the wraps on the Kwid facelift in October. A week after being spied, Renault has now released an official teaser showcasing the front fascia. From what can be seen, the new Kwid looks indubitably upmarket than the outgoing model. As we speculated, the car does look closely similar to its electric counterpart that was recently launched in China.

The cosmetic changes on the new Kwid have sure made it more appealing. It features high-set LED DRLs, a new radiator grille, two-tier headlamps and a sportier lower-grille. While the overall design remains the same, the side profile is now more pronounced with new wheels. At the back, the tail lamps have been tweaked with supplementary reflectors.

While there’s not much clarity on the interior changes, the new Kwid will most likely ship with the Triber’s LED instrument cluster and 8-inch MediaNAV Evolution touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Mechanically, the car will remain the same with the 800cc SC petrol engine that produces 54 ps and 72Nm of torque and the 1.0-litre SCe petrol engine that outputs 68ps 91 Nm of torque. However, the engine will now be compliant with the upcoming BS-VI norms.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
