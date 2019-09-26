Renault Kwid Facelift Teased Ahead of Launch, Launch Likely in October
While there’s not much clarity on the interior changes, the new Kwid will most likely ship with the Triber’s LED instrument cluster and 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Kwid Facelift. (Image source: Renault)
Renault is most likely to drop the wraps on the Kwid facelift in October. A week after being spied, Renault has now released an official teaser showcasing the front fascia. From what can be seen, the new Kwid looks indubitably upmarket than the outgoing model. As we speculated, the car does look closely similar to its electric counterpart that was recently launched in China.
The cosmetic changes on the new Kwid have sure made it more appealing. It features high-set LED DRLs, a new radiator grille, two-tier headlamps and a sportier lower-grille. While the overall design remains the same, the side profile is now more pronounced with new wheels. At the back, the tail lamps have been tweaked with supplementary reflectors.
While there’s not much clarity on the interior changes, the new Kwid will most likely ship with the Triber’s LED instrument cluster and 8-inch MediaNAV Evolution touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Mechanically, the car will remain the same with the 800cc SC petrol engine that produces 54 ps and 72Nm of torque and the 1.0-litre SCe petrol engine that outputs 68ps 91 Nm of torque. However, the engine will now be compliant with the upcoming BS-VI norms.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hey Alexa, Why Do You Sound Like Samuel L. Jackson?
- Watch: When Soviet Russia Soldiers Danced to 'Toxic' by Britney Spears
- Virat Kohli Reveals His Favourite Footballer Between Messi and Ronaldo
- Ford to End Independent Operations in India, Mahindra to Spearhead the JV: Report
- Gmail is Getting The Dark Theme if You Are on Android 10 and iOS 11 or Newer