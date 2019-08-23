Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Renault Kwid Facelift to Launch Next Month: Report

The car was recently spotted featuring a host of styling tweaks mainly inspired from its electric sibling K-ZE that is sold abroad.

News18.com

Updated:August 23, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Renault Kwid Facelift to Launch Next Month: Report
Renault Kwid Facelift. (Image source: Cartoq)
Loading...

French automaker Renault has got its plate full with a busy schedule in the coming few months. The company launched the Duster facelift last month followed by the unveiling of Triber MPV. And fresh in its pipeline is the Kwid hatchback facelift that is soon expected to be launched in India soon.

We are still blurry on its mechanical reach and if Renault will retain its current figures. The recently launched Triber gets the same engine as the Kwid but in a different state of tune that produces 72bhp and 96Nm of torque. If so, the new Kwid could be close to the aforementioned figures if not the same. The engine will be BS-VI compliant and will be mated to the same transmission of 5-speed manual or AMT.

The Kwid on sale at the moment gets ABS, twin airbags, reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminder and speed alerts in order to meet Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program (BNVSAP) norms. This is expected to remain untouched. Given the engine compliant to the new norms, the car may get a slight price hike.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram