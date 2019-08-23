Renault Kwid Facelift to Launch Next Month: Report

French automaker Renault has got its plate full with a busy schedule in the coming few months. The company launched the Duster facelift last month followed by the unveiling of Triber MPV. And fresh in its pipeline is the Kwid hatchback facelift that is soon expected to be launched in India soon.

We are still blurry on its mechanical reach and if Renault will retain its current figures. The recently launched Triber gets the same engine as the Kwid but in a different state of tune that produces 72bhp and 96Nm of torque. If so, the new Kwid could be close to the aforementioned figures if not the same. The engine will be BS-VI compliant and will be mated to the same transmission of 5-speed manual or AMT.

The Kwid on sale at the moment gets ABS, twin airbags, reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminder and speed alerts in order to meet Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program (BNVSAP) norms. This is expected to remain untouched. Given the engine compliant to the new norms, the car may get a slight price hike.

