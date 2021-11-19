CHANGE LANGUAGE
Renault Kwid Hatchback Achieves New Sales Milestone, 4 Lakh Units Sold in India

The facelifted Renault Kwid receives safety features in the form of dual airbags, ABS with EBD, speed alert system, reverse parking sensors and seatbelt reminder for driver and co-driver.

Auto Desk

Renault has delivered the 4,00,000th Kwid in India. With this, the Renault KWID has crossed 4-lakh sales milestone in India. The car received a facelift in 2019 and has been raking up impressive numbers for the brand ever since.

Exterior highlights of the Renault Kwid facelift include a new front bumper, split headlamp setup, LED DRLs, new three slat grille, contrast coloured ORVMs, C-shaped LED light guides and an integrated roof spoiler. Inside, the model comes equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Voice recognition; piano black centre console, fully digital LED instrument cluster and reverse parking camera with guidelines.

The new Kwid gets a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay that it shares with the Tribler MPV. The instrument cluster too is derived from the Triber with a digital cluster that includes a tachometer.

The Kwid facelift remains the same in terms of mechanicals with the 800-cc unit that delivers 54hp and 72Nm of torque and a 1.0-litre block that churns out 68hp and 91 Nm of torque. The car has been launched a day after Maruti Suzuki launched a new rival for the Kwid, the S-Presso which was launched at Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelifted Renault Kwid receives safety features in the form dual airbags, ABS with EBD, speed alert system, reverse parking sensors and seatbelt reminder for driver and co-driver.

first published:November 19, 2021, 14:12 IST