Renault Kwid Hatchback Awarded Zero Star Safety Rating in ASEAN NCAP Crash Test [Video]
Different regions and double standards from Renault is deeply disappointing, said Global NCAP Secretary-General, Mr. David Ward.
Renault Kwid ASEAN NCAP safety crash test. (Image: ASEAN NCAP)
ASEAN NCAP, the New Car Assessment Programme for South East Asian Countries has tested the Renault Kwid, sold in Indonesian market with the 1.5-litre engine, but with the same body structure and safety equipment as in India. The ASEAN NCAP has awarded zero star to the Renault Kwid in its latest safety crash test rating.
ASEAN NCAP assessed the car for this third quarter and Renault Kwid received an overall score of 24.68 points. This is also the first assessment by ASEAN NCAP of a Renault model. With this score, the Kwid obtained 10.12 points in the AOP category, furnished by the points from its frontal impact test.
Under the COP category, the hatchback model had 14.56 points. Unfortunately, the model was not equipped with any safety assist technologies, hence, it did not get any score for SATs category. The tested Kwid only had a single airbag for the driver.
Furthermore, there was no ISOFIX fitted inside the car, which makes seatbelt as the main restraint method for child safety seats. According to the Renault Kwid’s accumulated score of 24.68 points from the three assessed categories, ASEAN NCAP rated it as Zero-Star.
ASEAN NCAP Secretary-General, Ir. Dr. Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim said: “We are truly disappointed to find that there are still cars out there that do not offer a high degree of safety levels to its occupants in the ASEAN region. What is more disappointing is that these cars are sold in countries that recorded one of the highest numbers of road fatalities; in which WHO published Thailand with 14,059 fatalities while Indonesia had 26,416 number of road fatalities.”
Global NCAP Secretary-General, Mr. David Ward said: “It’s very disturbing to see such a poor result for the Kwid. Renault have shown that they can make a much safer version in Latin America, so why not in South East Asia too? Different regions and double standards from Renault is deeply disappointing!”
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
