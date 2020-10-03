Renault Kwid Neotech Edition Launched in India at Rs 4.30 Lakh, Supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

Renault India has announced the launch of the Neotech edition for their entry-level hatchback Kwid. This edition is a limited-edition run and comes with a dual-tone exterior paint scheme that includes the choice of two colour options - Zanskar Blue body with Silver roof and Silver body with Zanskar Blue roof. It also gets additional features.

The Neotech edition of the Kwid will be available for a price increment of Rs 30,000 as compared to the regular Kwid variants and is available with all three drivetrain options - in 0.8L MT, 1.0L MT and 1.0L AMT.

Coming to the features, the Neotech edition comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features include USB socket for front passengers, AUX port, door claddings reading ‘Neotech’, seat upholstery with blue accents and chrome elements on the front grille as well as the AMT dial.

Here is the complete price list of the 2020 Renault Kwid lineup: