1-MIN READ

Renault Kwid Neotech Edition Launched in India at Rs 4.30 Lakh, Supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

Renault Kwid Neotech edition. (Photo: Renault India)

Renault Kwid Neotech edition. (Photo: Renault India)

The Renault Kwid Neotech Edition has been launched in India and comes at a premium of Rs 30,000 over regular, corresponding Kwid variants.

Renault India has announced the launch of the Neotech edition for their entry-level hatchback Kwid. This edition is a limited-edition run and comes with a dual-tone exterior paint scheme that includes the choice of two colour options - Zanskar Blue body with Silver roof and Silver body with Zanskar Blue roof. It also gets additional features.

The Neotech edition of the Kwid will be available for a price increment of Rs 30,000 as compared to the regular Kwid variants and is available with all three drivetrain options - in 0.8L MT, 1.0L MT and 1.0L AMT.

Coming to the features, the Neotech edition comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features include USB socket for front passengers, AUX port, door claddings reading ‘Neotech’, seat upholstery with blue accents and chrome elements on the front grille as well as the AMT dial.

Also Watch:

Here is the complete price list of the 2020 Renault Kwid lineup:

VARIANTSPRICE (EX-SHOWROOM, NEW DELHI)
Renault KWID STD Petrol MT 0.8L2,99,800
Renault KWID RXE Petrol MT 0.8L3,69,800
Renault KWID RXL Petrol MT 0.8L3,99,800
Renault KWID NEOTECH Petrol MT 0.8 L4,29,800
Renault KWID RXT Petrol MT 0.8L4,29,800
Renault KWID RXL Petrol MT 1.0L4,21,800
Renault KWID NEOTECH Petrol MT 1.0 Sce4,51,800
Renault KWID RXT Option Petrol MT 1.0 Sce4,59,500
Renault KWID ClimberOption Petrol MT 1.0 Sce4,80,700
Renault KWID RXL Petrol EASY-R 1.0L4,53,800
Renault KWID NEOTECH Petrol EASY- R 1.0 Sce4,83,800
Renault KWID RXT Option Petrol EASY- R 1.0 Sce4,91,500
Renault KWID Climber Option Petrol EASY-R 1.0 Sce5,12,700

