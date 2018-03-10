English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Renault Kwid Outsider Could Launch by 2019, to be More of an ‘SUV’
The Renault Kwid has been popular due to an SUV-like design language. The Kwid Outsider edition would make the car look even more robust.
Renault Kwid Outsider Concept. (Photo Courtesy: Renault)
The Renault Kwid has been a very popular car in its segment in India. The same has been true for Renault even in other markets like Brazil, where the Kwid has been a success as well. At the 2016 Edition of Sao Paulo Motor Show, Renault had showcased the ‘Outsider’ concept of the Kwid and according to a report by Motor1 Brasil, the production-ready version of this car could be available by January 2019.
One of the prime reasons as to why the Renault Kwid has managed to become a success, both in India and Brazil, is due to its SUV-like appeal. The car’s muscular design language gives it the appearance of a compact SUV and given how SUVs have become a rage all over the world, the Kwid was perhaps the right card played by Renault. Now, focusing on this styling aspect, the Kwid Outsider concept aims to build upon that SUV-appeal by adding several elements to the design giving the car a robust appeal.
Renault Kwid Outsider Concept from the back. (Photo Courtesy: Renault)
The changes, as seen on the concept, are in the form of extra body cladding all around the car, the inclusion of faux skid plates at the front and rear bumper as well as the addition of roof rails in the car. There’s also an Outsider insignia on the door cladding and while the rear taillights maintain the current layout of the regular Kwid, it has been tweaked around as well. The same treatment has been carried on over to the front fog lamp cluster as well. The outside rear-view mirrors have been blacked out as well.
Inside the car, the interiors remain identical to the existing regular Kwid but get green accents throughout the dash, giving the car a sporty feel.
Renault Kwid Outsider Concept interiors. (Photo Courtesy: Renault)
As for what’s under the hood of the Kwid Outsider, the Brazillian-spec car is expected to be powered by the 1.0-litre SCe three-cylinder petrol engine which is expected to churn out 66 hp and 92 Nm of torque. Interestingly, the same engine is also said to be capable of running on ethanol, with which, its maximum power and maximum torque increases to 70 hp and 96 Nm. This engine is expected to come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.
Given the expected time of arrival of the Kwid Outsider for the Brazillian market, one cannot rule out the possibility of the same car also making its way to the Indian market too. And given that the car would be ready in its production stage by then and the fact that Renault already sells the 1.0-litre SCe petrol engine equipped Kwid in India, the math adds up (albeit the Indian version could skip the flex-fuel compatibility likes its Brazillian sibling).
If and when this car does launch in the Indian market, it would be interesting to see which features are skipped on and which ones are kept. Watch this space for updates.
Also Watch
Also Watch
One of the prime reasons as to why the Renault Kwid has managed to become a success, both in India and Brazil, is due to its SUV-like appeal. The car’s muscular design language gives it the appearance of a compact SUV and given how SUVs have become a rage all over the world, the Kwid was perhaps the right card played by Renault. Now, focusing on this styling aspect, the Kwid Outsider concept aims to build upon that SUV-appeal by adding several elements to the design giving the car a robust appeal.
Renault Kwid Outsider Concept from the back. (Photo Courtesy: Renault)
The changes, as seen on the concept, are in the form of extra body cladding all around the car, the inclusion of faux skid plates at the front and rear bumper as well as the addition of roof rails in the car. There’s also an Outsider insignia on the door cladding and while the rear taillights maintain the current layout of the regular Kwid, it has been tweaked around as well. The same treatment has been carried on over to the front fog lamp cluster as well. The outside rear-view mirrors have been blacked out as well.
Inside the car, the interiors remain identical to the existing regular Kwid but get green accents throughout the dash, giving the car a sporty feel.
Renault Kwid Outsider Concept interiors. (Photo Courtesy: Renault)
As for what’s under the hood of the Kwid Outsider, the Brazillian-spec car is expected to be powered by the 1.0-litre SCe three-cylinder petrol engine which is expected to churn out 66 hp and 92 Nm of torque. Interestingly, the same engine is also said to be capable of running on ethanol, with which, its maximum power and maximum torque increases to 70 hp and 96 Nm. This engine is expected to come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.
Given the expected time of arrival of the Kwid Outsider for the Brazillian market, one cannot rule out the possibility of the same car also making its way to the Indian market too. And given that the car would be ready in its production stage by then and the fact that Renault already sells the 1.0-litre SCe petrol engine equipped Kwid in India, the math adds up (albeit the Indian version could skip the flex-fuel compatibility likes its Brazillian sibling).
If and when this car does launch in the Indian market, it would be interesting to see which features are skipped on and which ones are kept. Watch this space for updates.
Also Watch
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irani Cup: R Ashwin to Replace Injured Ravindra Jadeja
- Renault Kwid Outsider Could Launch by 2019, to be More of an ‘SUV’
- Xiaomi Redmi 5 Launch on March 14: Expected Price, Specifications And More
- REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
- Tata E-Vision Sedan Concept Detailed Gallery – 2018 Geneva Motor Show