Renault Kwid Outsider Debuts Ahead of Launch in 2019
The Renault Kwid Outsider will come to Brazil in the first half of 2019.
Renault Kwid Outsider Concept. (Photo Courtesy: Renault)
The Renault Kwid has been a popular offering from the automaker in India. The Kwid also has Climber version which gets a few more features and has a rugged appeal. Renault is set to provide a similar version to the Brazilian market called the Kwid Outsider. The Renault Kwid Outsider will come to Brazil in the first half of 2019. The Outsider model debuted at the ongoing 2018 Sao Paulo Auto Show.
The Outsider was first showcased as a concept at 2016 Sao Paulo Auto Show. Like the Kwid, the SUV-based styling gets a boost thanks to the black cladding around the fog lamp, black alloy wheels and dual tone faux-skid plates. Apart from this, the car also features an 'Outsider' signature on the front doors.
On the inside, the Kwid Outsider gets new fabric seats with details coloured in orange as well as orange highlights on the air vents, gear knob, doors and frame of the infotainment system to further enhance the appeal of the car.
Renault Kwid Outsider 2018. (Image: YouTube screengrab)
The Renault Kwid in Brazil measures in at 3,680 x 1,579 x 1,474 mm and has a wheelbase of 2,423 mm. It also comes with a ground clearance of 180 mm. It gets the 1.0-litre SCe three-cylinder flex-fuel engine with comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.
In Brazil, the Renault Kwid leads the entry segment with sales surpassing 50,000 units in this year. The standard Kwid gets three variants in the country, Life, Zen and Intense Pack Connect. Prices for the standard Kwid starts at R$32,490 (Rs 6.34 lakh).
