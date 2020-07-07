Renault Kwid RXL 1.0L Launched in India at Rs 4.16 Lakh, Crosses 3.5 Lakh Sales Milestone

Renault has launched a new variant in the Kwid’s lineup in the form of the Kwid ‘RXL’ variant for the 1.0-litre engine-equipped model. The Renault Kwid already had an RXL variant for its 800cc engine-equipped version and the newer addition maintains an identical feature list – which means, the only difference between the two RXL variants will be the engine option.

The price of the new RXL variant with the 1.0-litre engine option with the manual gearbox is Rs 4.16 lakh and for the AMT gearbox option, the price is Rs 4.48 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The launch of the new variant comes as the Renault Kwid has crossed the 3.5 lakh sales milestone in India.

“The global launch of Renault Kwid was in India and showcased the important role of this country in Groupe Renault’s growth ambitions. Kwid has been an important contributor to our progress in India. With more than 3.5 lakh Kwid families, we are overwhelmed and grateful for the faith that our customers have bestowed in brand Renault. Kwid, which was a breakthrough product in terms of design, innovation and modernity at the time of launch, continues to be a game-changer for us,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

The Renault Kwid’s 1.0-litre engine option is a BS-VI compliant 999cc three-cylinder unit that makes 67 bhp and 91 Nm of torque.

Here is the updated and complete variant-wise pricing of the Renault Kwid.